Victoria Secret and Davina Devine unleash the queens for an online Queen of Captivity pageant show

Legendary drag icons Victoria Secret and Davina Devine are elevating the drag experience to an all new online level with the Queen of Captivity pageant show.

In response to the closure of public spaces, Victoria and Davina are hosting an epic pageant showdown tonight at 9pm. Twelve drag artists will be showcasing their phenomenal creativity as they compete for the title Queen of Captivity.

Victoria details how the idea for a pageant show came about, “We’ve lost spaces for drag queens to perform right now so myself and Davina have set about trying to do a different creative show for people every Thursday… mostly because we both miss drag so much but also we want to help break up everyone’s week and show then we can all still have fun together but also by staying at home”

Rising stars among the Irish drag community compete for a grand prize of €200, two VIP tickets to Heels of Hell Dublin, and a spot on Davina’s fabulous Thirsty Thursday night. This interactive online pageant show will get audience members to rate the queen’s looks, vote on who receives the title of Miss Congeniality, as well as who takes home the crown.

Davina shared her excitement for the pageant show, “I’m looking forward to just seeing new talent and ultimately whoever wins is going to win some cash and they are also going to win the opportunity to perform at my Thirsty Thursday, which is a really busy night in the George. It could open a couple of doors for them or get them more work. It is nice to see new queens coming up and support new queens cause we have all been there.”

The pageant is bringing together the immense talents of Tiffany Von Tussle, Crystal Knight, Verry Cherry, Leigh, Lucina Schynning, Filth Fatale, Malibu, Nikkie Stones, Viola Gayvis, Eris, and Quaalude. With a lineup like this plus a very special surprise queen, the competition is going to be everything. After several weeks in lockdown, these drag artists are ready to put on one incredible show.

Davina further highlighted the increase in queer art during these times of social distancing, “In these situations and climate now, it brings about the best in people, it brings about creativity, you have a lot of time to sit around and ponder. I’m curious to see what these b*tches are going to bring, so it should be good fun.”

Though many drag artists are turning to online platforms as a way to bring the community together, the physical stage is still very much missed. Victoria shared the following message, “Ideally we both want to be back on stage and out of our sittings rooms as quickly as possible. So stay the hell home everyone so we can get this under control ASAP.”

Victoria and Davina have set out to create an incredible night which will get everyone involved in some way. The Queen of Captivity event can be accessed by purchasing tickets, which there are currently only ten left. If you would be interested in catching this sensational drag competition, you can find them at this link.