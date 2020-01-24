DCU Drag Race is back, back, back again and packed with fabulous performances

The legendary DCU Drag Race is making a triumphant return on February 20th and this year’s proceeds are going towards Dublin Lesbian Line.

Honoured as the largest student organised drag competition across Europe, this is a great way for new queens and kings to perform and show off their amazing skills. As seen by the promo video, the performers are bringing unique and stunning looks to wow the audience.

DCU Drag Race is going to be held in The Venue, located on the university campus, and doors are opening at 6:30pm. The location is accessible for wheelchair users.

The annual happening for serving jaw dropping talent and stunning looks was awarded DCU’s Best Society Event of 2018. Last year’s show introduced the world to the phenomenal Nara Hope, who has gone on to create the I’m Baby night and run the Gay Spar social media account.

The host for DCU Drag Race is none other than the ever fabulous Davina Devine, a staple of the Dublin drag scene and organiser for Thursty Thursday at the George. During the interlude, the sensational Maura Darragh will be giving it her all.

Judges for the event include some of the biggest names around Ireland today. Pixie Woo, Paul Ryder, Regina George, and Phil T Gorgeous bring to the panel their various backgrounds and experience of drag. Each one of them present a different side of drag, celebrating the vast diversity of the scene.

Though this is an unreserved seating event, there are various tiers of donations available. Options range from €10, €15, and €20. The event page link contains further information on tickets and accessibility, also you can check out their Facebook page. Make sure to get yourselves down there to support the queens and Dublin Lesbian Line, who just celebrated 40 years of helping the queer community in 2019.

So snatch up your tickets and get out the heels, this is going to be a night to remember, okcurrrrr!