Lyra McKee's spirit lives on in her words as memorial book is published 

Faber Books has today published a collection of writings by Lyra McKee, in a book entitled ‘Lost, Found, Remembered’.

Lyra McKee was born in 1990 in Belfast. She was recognised widely for her work as an investigative reporter, writing for numerous newspapers, magazines and websites. McKee was named Sky News Young Journalist of the year in 2006 and was featured as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 and deemed a rising literary star by the Irish Times.

McKee had moved from Belfast to Derry to be with her partner, Sara Canning. “Here’s to better times ahead and saying goodbye to bombs and bullets once and for all,” McKee wrote on her Twitter feed.

On April 18 2019, McKee was fatally shot by a dissident republican gunman while watching a riot in Derry city’s Creggan estate. The Northern Irish journalist was aged just 29 when she died. At the time of her death, she was working on a piece of investigative journalism entitled The Lost Boys which is “not yet ready for publication but remains under review with Faber and those closest to her”.

The memorial anthology of McKee’s works aims to “weave together the pieces that defined her reputation as one of the most formidable investigative journalists of her generation.”

Today we publish a collection of fearless and much missed journalist Lyra McKee's brilliant writings, Lost, Found Remembered. https://t.co/bGrTJFashV pic.twitter.com/YriZDPe0lr — Faber Books (@FaberBooks) April 2, 2020

The book “showcases the expansive breadth of McKee’s voice by bringing together unpublished material alongside both her celebrated and lesser-known articles. Released in time for the anniversary of her death, it reveals the sheer scope of McKee’s intellectual, political, and radically humane engagement with the world – and lets her spirit live on in her own words.”

McKee’s writing has been described as “Determined, tenacious, intelligent, and honest in her approach” by Anna Burns, Northern Irish author of Milkman.

Lyra McKee’s partner, Canning, wrote on Twitter to mark the publishing of the book: “Happy publication day my brilliant, beautiful, amazing love. I wish you were here to see this. I miss you every day,” she said.

