Here's the amazing line up for week three of GCN's In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity

As we continue to adjust to more time at home during social isolation, it doesn’t mean we can’t stay connected – and have fun while we do it. Already, GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity has seen hilarious cabaret, insightful and enlightening Town Hall Talks and discussion on LGBT+ sex lives, drag legends, queer yoga, and utterly delicious cooking demonstrations.

So what’s next?!

With the bar already set high, here are the amazing events we have in store for week three. All of the fab happenings will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy!

Tuesday 7pm – Town Hall Talks presents A Conversation with Mary Dorcey

GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity’s third Town Hall Talk sees our host Dr Mary McAuliffe joined in conversation by the poet, activist and educator, Mary Dorcey, for a what will be a fascinating conversation about her feminist and lesbian activism since the 1970’s and her life as an award winning poet and writer.

All of the amazing events during the Festival will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye on GCN’s FB page.

Mary Dorcey was one of the first women, in the 1970’s, to advocate in Ireland and internationally for LGBT+ rights. She was a founder member of Irish Women United, Women for Radical Change and The Movement for Sexual Liberation. She has published several collections of poetry, one novel, one collection of short stories and one novella. She a member by peer election of the Irish Academy of Arts and Literature, Aosdána. She won the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature for Literature in 1990 for her Short Story collection A Noise from the Woodshed. Her novel Biography of Desire has been both a best seller and achieved critical acclaim.

This is an unmissable event with one of Ireland’s best.

Wednesday 7pm – Staying Turned on in Turbulent Times

A life coach specialised in orgasmic meditation, sexuality and embodiment, Caoilfhionn Nic Conmara is a woman deeply devoted to helping others fulfil their erotic potential.

Tune in to GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity as she shares her practices with us on how to stay turned on during these difficult times. Struggling to get by with no sex, or maybe you’ve given up on sex altogether thanks to social distancing? Fear not as she’s got tips for us all.

Caoilfhionn will be talking us through how to fuse mindfulness with the modern sexual landscape to keep our sexual fires burning. So make sure to check out GCN’s Facebook page on Wednesday at 7pm.

You can also visit her Instagram profile for more useful videos.

Thursday 9pm – Workout Like a Warrior

Looking to keep fit during lockdown in a fun and challenging way? GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of Creativity has got you covered!

The awesome Emerald Warriors rugby club will lead an incredible workout to push you hard and keep you smiling. Workout like a Warrior as they put you through your paces to take part in one of the team’s training sessions.

The LGBT+ rugby team Emerald Warriors are a testament to the power of inclusivity and determination, proven by their successful bid to host the Union Cup in 2019 – bringing together LGBT+ rugby teams across Europe for a spectacular tournament.

So get those socks pulled up and prepare for a proper workout!

Friday 9pm – An Evening with Kneeler

Prepare yourself for a live streaming music event like no other. Spend an evening with Kneeler as he welcomes you into his home to hear songs from his new album – Songs For Buffalo Woman.

A mix of torch song, electro pop and synth funk, Kneeler’s music makes your foot tap, your head bop and your heart bleed. While this one of a kind event streams from his home to yours, expect a brand new musical experience.

Ready yourself to be stunned, whatever you think this will be – think bigger.

As a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model, the coming months will challenging but with your help, we’ll get through this together. If you like what we do here at GCN, you can support us from as little as €1.99 a month.

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of this exciting new festival get in touch at [email protected]. If you would like to support Ireland’s LGBT+ press by sponsoring one or some of the events email [email protected].

Stay home and stay safe. xx