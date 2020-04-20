LGBT+ community pays tribute to Lyra McKee on first anniversary of her murder

On Saturday, April 18, the LGBT+ community paid tribute to writer Lyra McKee marking the first anniversary of the journalist’s death.

Under the hashtag #WeStandWithLyra, the digital commemoration united people in remembrance and solidarity of the inspiring journalist.

Proud to be a member of the NUJ and support today’s online commemoration of murdered journalist Lyra McKee who urged a ‘fight for the hearts and minds’ of those who oppose same-sex relationships in Northern Ireland. #WeStandWithLyra pic.twitter.com/cFs0ZLduI2 — David Geary (@davidcgeary) April 18, 2020

On April 18 2019, McKee was fatally shot by a dissident republican gunman while watching a riot in Derry city’s Creggan estate. The Northern Irish journalist was aged just 29 when she died.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović issued a post on Saturday calling on authorities “to bring the perpetrators to justice and protect journalists [especially] those covering organised crime, paramilitary activities and legacy issues, from threats in Northern Ireland.”

Here NI, a charity working to improve the lives of lesbian and bisexual women in Northern Ireland paid tribute to McKee, adding its members were thinking of her partner Sara Canning and her family.

“We are also remembering our own relationships with Lyra. We miss you, but we’re still hanging in, kid,” a statement from Here NI said.

Dublin LGBTQ Pride spoke of the loss of her “inspiring presence”:

“Her spirit lives and today we think of her loving partner Sara, family and wide circle of friends who still miss her inspiring presence. We all miss you and your smile “Lyra’s spirit lives and her light continues to shine.”

Today #WeStandWithLyra

Her spirit lives and today we think of her loving partner Sara, family and wide circle of friends who still miss her inspiring presence. We all miss you and your smile “Lyra’s spirit lives and her light continues to shine “ https://t.co/LTLnWG7b9A pic.twitter.com/lmVCOagFcW — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) April 18, 2020

The Rainbow Project in Belfast also remembered the young journalist who was renowned for her LGBT+ writings.

“We remember our sister Lyra for her integrity and humour. Our thoughts are also with her family and friends and all those still grieving the loss of someone who had such an impact on the people she touched,” Rainbow Project posted.



Ellen Murray, the executive director of Transgender NI, was a close friend of McKee. She said she could “could only imagine” the conversations she would be having with Lyra about what is happening in the world today.

“A year ago today, my dear friend Lyra McKee was murdered in her prime in the city she lived in and loved. Not a day has passed where I haven’t thought about her. I miss you so much, pal,” she said.

While a man has been charged in connection with her murder, the PSNI continue to search for information surrounding her murder.

As part of their murder investigation, the PSNI the week wrote to residents in the Creggan, the area of Derry in which Mc McKee was shot asking for help in convicting her killers.