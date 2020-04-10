GCN's In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity reveals what's in store for week two

As our community spends more time at home during social isolation, it doesn’t mean we can’t stay connected – and have fun while we do it. Last week, GCN kicked off its awesome In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity in style, with Town Hall Talks, drag legends, delicious cooking and queer yoga.

Keeping up that fab standard, here’s what we have lined up for week two. All of the amazing events will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy!

Tuesday 7pm – Town Hall Talks presents The Irish Queer Archive Uncovered

GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity’s second Town Hall Talk sees moderator Dr Mary McAuliffe joined by the wonderful Tonie Walsh for an unmissable dive into the history of the Irish Queer Archive.

The IQA is a vast collection of material which provides fascinating and valuable insights into the social, cultural and political history of the LGBT+ communities in Ireland during the latter half of the 20th century. This promises to be an essential talk for all the LGBT+ folk who want to remain connected to our country’s queer history and learn from those who went before.

Wednesday 7pm – In The Kitchen with Colm Keane

It’s time to revisit the kitchen (again!) for the latest in our In The Kitchen series to get some super tasty hints for things we can make at home. Wednesday at 7pm sees Colm Keane becoming a tasty addition to the In And Out Digital Festival!

The awesome Colm recently opened Daddy’s Café in Rialto. Simple, stunning comfort food is his passion, always following the seasons and guided by traditional methods. He’ll be showing us how to make a customary Easter sweet – Coconut Macaroons! Quick, delicious, incredibly easy and everyone in the family can get involved!

Thursday 7pm – LGBT+ Sex in the COVID Era

Sarah Gilligan, psychotherapist and counsellor, and Adam Shanley, the manager of the MPOWER Programme at HIV Ireland, will share an essential discussion on LGBT+ sex during the COVID-19 pandemic. How can we stay safe, how can we express ourselves, and what impact will it have on our emotional, mental and physical health – all these topics and more will be covered.

With this being a serious talking point for many, there are no two better folk to offer advice on how we as a community can get through these times safely.

Friday 8pm – Comedy Cabaret with Floozy and Bluesy

To round out the week, comedy cabaret duo Floozy and Bluesy will be throwing a very special home gig, with a selection of their sometimes eye-wateringly dirty material.

And if that’s not enough to pique your interest, they’ll be performing it all while dressed as genitalia. If seeing a penis play the accordion is on your bucket list, make sure to tune in!

In advance of the event, Floozy and Bluesy are asking viewers to think of a sexual position and musical style and mail them to [email protected]! The hilarious duo will then pick their favourite combo suggestions and come up with an original song on the night!

Now how can you argue with that?

As a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model, the coming months will challenging but with your help, we’ll get through this together. If you like what we do here at GCN, you can support us from as little as €1.99 a month.

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of this exciting new festival get in touch at [email protected]. If you would like to support Ireland’s LGBT+ press by sponsoring one or some of the events email [email protected].

Stay home and stay safe. xx