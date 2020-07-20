Actor John Connors issues apology to Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Actor John Connors has issued an apology to Minister Roderic O’Gorman regarding his recent attendance at a far-right rally outside the Dail.

On Saturday, July 11, a ‘Save the Children’ rally gathered outside the Dail calling for the resignation of the newly appointed Minister for Children, Disabilities, Equality and Integration. Connors spoke to those gathered and previously urged his social media followers to attend.

After speaking at the rally, Connors posted on Twitter, “Anyone who has the video of my speech please post it in full or share and retweet before it gets edited to suit an agenda. Lovely to see so many family’s, people young and old, Traveller and settled straight from every background.”

In a written statement released on Sunday, July 19, Connors apologised to Minister O’Gorman for attending the rally and condemned the groups involved. In relation to comments the actor made, both online and at the gathering, he wrote, “They were so wrong and unfair on every level.”

Full statement and apology regarding recent event's involving Minister Roderic O'Gorman. pic.twitter.com/VDPAD5Omiy — One love (@johnconnors1990) July 19, 2020

Connors further stated, “I’ve battled bigotry my whole life and my deranged pursuit of Minister O’Gorman played a huge part in the homophobic backlash he received by the very bigots I despise. I wholeheartedly reject any association with any organisation that disrespects the dignity or rights of any community.”

In response to Connors apology, Minister O’Gorman wrote on Twitter, “I very much appreciate the statement and email from John Connors. The matter between us is fully resolved as far as I’m concerned. Take care of yourself, John.”

I very much appreciate the statement and email from @johnconnors1990 The matter between us is fully resolved as far as I’m concerned. Take care of yourself John. https://t.co/22dc9St6Ri — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) July 20, 2020

Following the rally outside the Dail, Head of Amnesty Ireland Colm O’Gorman spoke out against the rise in “homophobic slurs” targeted at LGBT+ public figures. He recently welcomed Connors’ apology by describing it as, “A clear statement about the bigotry which drives those that led this assault.”

Wishing you peace and wellness. A very sincere apology. And most importantly, a clear statement about the bigotry which drives those that led this assault. Mind yourself John. Sincere condolences on the loss of your Grandfather. https://t.co/S9uTRGfjEA — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) July 19, 2020

The actor further wrote in his statement, “I did not fully inform myself of their views and I am truly horrified that I in any way have enabled them.”

In his apology to Minister Roderic O’Gorman, John Connors detailed that he would be taking a break from his social media accounts.