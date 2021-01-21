Professor Kath Browne to discuss right-wing ideologies for this week's thrilling Festival of Dangerous Ideas

A Festival of Dangerous Ideas will be welcoming back the wonderful Professor Kath Browne for a gripping discussion on responses to the growth of right wing ideologies.

On Thursday, January 14, Cork Gay Project’s A Festival of Dangerous Ideas made it’s highly anticipated return for a session all about liveability and equality. Building on from this momentum, everyone’s favourite Queer Hedge School continues bringing bigger ideas to the fore.

Geography professor at University College Dublin Kath Browne marked the Festival’s return alongside storyteller Richard O’Leary. It was an outstanding session exploring queer livability, queer news, and so much more, which can be watched back here.

Professor Kath Browne returns for this week’s Festival to speak on her new groundbreaking research project ‘Beyond Opposition’, the emergence of right-wing ideologies, and changes within the tactics of the right. It will be a gripping discussion exploring how the queer community can respond to hate.

We are very excited to welcome back @kathbrowne to Queer Hedge School, Kath will be discussing her new, groundbreaking research project "Beyond Opposition" which seeks to capture the lived experience of those who oppose legislative change around gender and sexual orientation(1/2) — Gay Project 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayProjectIRL) January 21, 2021

Browne further explores these ideas in her new book, Heteroactivism: Resisting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans Rights and Equalities. The blurb details, “In this book, Nash and Browne consider the rise of the new ‘heteroactivism’, showing how social media and new sources of funding have reinvigorated the opponents of LGBTQ+ rights.”

Queer icon Tonie Walsh will be in conversation with Kate Brennan Harding for the Break For Art portion. This legendary activist has been a leading voice for art and history among the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

Former Festival speaker Ellen Reid shared their thoughts on being apart of these sessions, “I am honoured to be in the company of so many legends!”

I am honoured to be in the company of so many legends! https://t.co/3xAvOLjVz4 — Ellen Reid (@ereidbuckley) January 21, 2021

Celebrating the wonderful return of A Festival of Dangerous Ideas, one person shared on Twitter, “Signing up for Gay Project’s Queer Hedge School was one of the best things I did during lockdown 2.0. It’s engaging, informative and the comment section is always a joy.”

Further highlighting the Cork Gay Project team’s dedication to providing innovative and accessible ideas, co-founder of Quare Media Taryn de Vare wrote, “I’m yet to make a live one but I have been watching them back and it’s awesome, highly recommend the Queer Hedge School.”

I'm yet to make a live one but I have been watching them back and it's AWESOME, highly recommend the #QueerHedgeSchool https://t.co/Jj23zbFbvW — Taryn de Vere (@TarynDeVere) January 14, 2021

If you want to join in on A Festival of Dangerous Ideas, tickets can be found at this link. All 12 sessions are free.

The recordings for the past sessions and transcripts can be found at festival of dangerous ideas.ie.