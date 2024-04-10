Drag Race star Katya announces career break to check into rehab

American Drag Race alum Katya Zamolodchikova has taken to Instagram to announce that she is postponing her tour with Trixie Mattel and checking into rehab to get sober. The queen rose to fame on RuPaul’s legendary show, in season seven when she placed fifth, and in season two when she placed second.

One part of the successful Trixie and Katya duo alongside Mattel, the pair have partnered together on the World of Wonder web series UNHhhh, their Bald and the Beautiful podcast and the bestselling book, Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, which they co-wrote.

In a vulnerable Instagram post addressed to her fans, Katya refers to the necessity to take the next step to enter an “institution” for addiction.

Speaking directly to the camera, she begins, “There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict.

“The trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” Katya began.

“Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

The acclaimed drag queen has announced that she will be rescheduling dates of the sold-out run of the Bald and the Beautiful live tour with Trixie so that she can focus on sobriety.

Katya has been open about her struggles with addiction and her time in rehab in the past. Now, her message is hopeful, yet grounded in the present.

She continues, “In an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now.”

It’s clear that fans are at the forefront of her mind, as she says: “Any rescheduled dates or potential loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I’ve got to swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now.”

In response to the news, comments of love and support poured in from fans and fellow drag stars.

Winner of the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shea Couleé, shared her admiration and support.

“Sending you so much love and support. Thank you for being brave enough to share with us and tackle this obstacle face on. You are so incredible, and we’re all rooting for you,” she said.

The touring company, Obsessed, which supports Katya, also took to Instagram to release a message of support and solidarity with the Drag Race star.

The statement opened: “When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well being always has been and will remain our first priority.”

The company continued, saying, “We wish Katya the best and send her our unwavering love and support as she navigates this step in her health.”

