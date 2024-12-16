Queer icons Keith Haring and Betty White commemorated with special postage stamps

The US Postal Service (USPS) has announced its stamps for 2025, two of which pay tribute to queer icons Keith Haring and Betty White. A partial list of designs for next year was revealed on Friday, November 15, with additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” explained Lisa Bobb-Semple, Stamp Services director for USPS.

“This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps. Additionally, several of our mail-use stamps, which are printed based on demand, will be updated.”

Keith Haring is being celebrated with a special ‘Love’ stamp, featuring the artist’s classic design ‘Untitled’ from 1985. It shows two figures holding a heart, demonstrating the “universal experience of love”.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, expressed: “The non-specificity of the figures allows a variety of people to see themselves in this stamp…Partners getting married, celebrating an anniversary, siblings sending each other a heartfelt greeting, or even party planners setting a positive tone for their event.”

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ ally Betty White is being honoured as an icon of American television, having shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades across series like Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The actor died aged 99 on December 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White’s stamp is designed by Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS. It features a digital illustration by Dale Stephanos, based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston.

Both Haring and White’s designs are part of USPS’ Forever series, and can be used to mail a one-ounce letter regardless of when the stamps are purchased or used and no matter how prices may change in the future. The full collection can be seen and purchased here.