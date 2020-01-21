Kerry Pride launch crowdfunding campaign to help bring Pride to the Kingdom

In December, Kerry Pride announced they will be making a big return in 2020 and they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to make this happen.

The Kerry Pride committee shared that the LGBT+ celebration will make its multicoloured way through the streets of Tralee with a Pride parade on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

While the Parade will be the centrepiece, it’s far from the only fantastic happening to be enjoyed. There will be a social night and an event for families in there also. Running from June 12 to 14, there’s bound to be a few more announcements before the grand weekend.

Chairperson of the Kerry Pride Festival, Morgan Queeney, shared, “We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Kerry Festival of Pride in 2020. We are coming together to foster a sense of pride, support and community for LGBTQ+ people living in Kerry.”

Kerry Pride are asking for the public’s help through a crowdfunding campaign to make this the biggest and boldest Kerry Pride festival yet.

“The funds raised will be used to book acts, venues, and of course run our very own Pride Parade through the streets of Tralee. There are many initiatives we’d like to run before then, to support and include the LGBT+ people we know and love in the Kingdom.”

They are well on their way to their goal of €1,000.

“Even just a €2 donation (cheaper than a coffee) from you will mean we will be able to be bolder and better in the events we put on. But it’s not just that – think about how much it will mean to the many in Kerry who might not yet understand how loved and supported they truly are.”

If you would like to join the campaign to support Kerry Pride, visit their GoFundMe page here.

If you have any questions, or you’d like to see how you can get involved we have the above email address, a Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.