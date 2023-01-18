Queer actors Kiersey Clemons and Barbie Ferreira to star in new drag king dramedy

Queer film fans, this one’s for you! Kiersey Clemons and Barbie Ferreira have been announced as lead cast members for an upcoming drag king drama-comedy, and from what we know, we’re already sold.
Set in Las Vegas during the 1990s, The Young King follows aspiring drag performer Jules (played by Clemons) as she travels to the city to reconnect with her estranged father and debut at the US’ largest drag king revue. According to Mister Smith Entertainment, Jules’ gambling dad Mick, depicted by Michael Shannon, “is less than excited to see his daughter ‘Julia’ presenting as masculine, wearing suits, and chasing after Ronnie (Barbie Ferreira), a no-nonsense dancer”.
The filmmakers claim that this will be the first film to feature a drag king as its protagonist in “this fresh twist on classic Vegas stories that have defined 20th-century masculinity”. Viewers can expect fabulous drag numbers, as well as emotional familial scenes in this “sexy, heartfelt journey”.
The directorial debut from Larin Sullivan, who also wrote the flick, is additionally set to feature a fantastic soundtrack from executive music producer Justin Tranter, who has previously written for the likes of Lady Gaga and Britney Spears.
CEO of Mister Smith Entertainment, David Garrett, said the company is “delighted“ to shine a “light on the drag king scene which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen.”
He added that the production had landed a “stellar cast” and that the film “will resonate with buyers and audiences.”
Kiersey Clemons has an exciting lineup of projects ahead of her, including starring alongside Ezra Miller in the upcoming superhero film The Flash, and being cast in an upcoming live action Godzilla and Monsterverse show for Apple TV+.
On the other hand, Barbie Ferreira catapulted to stardom thanks to her role as Kat on Euphoria. The popular queer actor also appeared in Jordan Peele’s 2022 film Nope.
Although there is limited information available on the film’s release, it is expected to start production this year.
