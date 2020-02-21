Kim Petras returns to Dublin to open for Camila Cabello's Romance Tour

Pop hit sensation Kim Petras will be the opening act for the glamorous Camila Cabello’s Romance Tour in Dublin this June.

Kim and Camila are going to be taking over the 3Arena on June 8 with pop hit after pop hit. These two iconic singers joining forces together promises to be a great mix of styles and vocals, combining the best from their albums, Romance and Clarity.

Camila has been teasing her avid fans with delightful sneak peeks of her sophomore album Romance and now the official tour is making its way across Europe. From songs such as ‘Shameless’, ‘Liar’, ‘Cry For Me’, and ‘Easy’, there is a lot to fall in love with in her recording. Over on Twitter, she announced the news of her new record with, “Romance is finally out. this is all yours now. please tell me everything you think, I’m dying to know.”

During the Grammys, Cabello performed her song ‘First Man’, which was dedicated to her father, and there was not a dry eye left in the house. The singer packs a lot of emotion into her music and constantly brings her best to each performance. Her Romance Tour concert in Dublin promises to be a phenomenal roller coaster of pop tunes and heartfelt ballads.

Dublin was left stunned by Kim’s ‘woo-ah’ experience on her Clarity Tour and she is ready to bring that back in force. The singer has honed her stage presence and as an opening act, she is set to deliver pitch-perfect Clarity before audience members fall head over heels for some sweet Romance.

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who missed out on the Clarity tour or wants to re-experience it with some extra Romance thrown into the mix. On Twitter, the singer wrote, “Europe, I’m comin back this summer to open up the Romance tour! tysm @Camila_Cabello !”



So if you would like to catch these two pop icons perform, you can find tickets over on the 3Arena website by following this link.