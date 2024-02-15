Kristen Stewart sends internet into a frenzy with provocative Rolling Stone shoot

Kristen Stewart has sent the internet into a frenzy thanks to her new Rolling Stone shoot. The images, photographed by Collier Schorr, were published on Wednesday, February 14, making them a very welcome Valentine’s gift to many thirsty fans around the world.

For the publication’s March 2024 cover, Stewart wears nothing but an open leather vest and a jockstrap, with her hand placed sensually down beyond the waistband. Accompanying the photo is the word “Uncensored”, as in the magazine, the actor opens up about her “fluid” sexuality, being a queer woman in the public eye, writing her own film, Love Lies Bleeding, and much more.

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.” After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants. Cover story/Photos: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/ljbryy9L6x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

The 33-year-old is pictured in an array of different but equally steamy outfits for the shoot, including frilly underwear and a loose red Nike tank top, a classic black t-shirt that says “EAT ME”, and an American football jersey plastered with the number 69. The actor was also unafraid to wear nothing at all, teasing fans with a couple of bare-skinned snaps.

The shoot sticks a middle finger up to gender norms and hypersexualises androgyny, something that is often not seen in the mainstream. According to the publication, Kristen Stewart had a clear aim for the campaign: “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sexy symbols…Now, I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

She added, “If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a fcking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would.”

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the masculine-coded shoot appears to have triggered conservatives. “This is what woke does to you, and it’s horrifying,” one person claimed.

It’s safe to say, the queers disagree and many sapphics have gone wild over the images and taken to social media to express their lustful delight.

One person wrote, “save me jock kristen stewart pls save me,” while another said, “kristen stewart please call me it’s not even funny anymore”.

save me jock kristen stewart pls save me pic.twitter.com/iEGElyCf1W — laura (@comcswim) February 14, 2024

kristen stewart. kirsten stewart please call me it’s not even funny anymore https://t.co/6OS6IMjswy pic.twitter.com/nOAbAEYbm8 — ana 🍉 (@stylesmescal) February 14, 2024

Someone else commented, “Kristen Stewart can do whatever she wants to me.”

Me liking every single Kristen Stewart post I see pic.twitter.com/0hyWeF5WYK — John ⚡💫 🛸💥 💨 (@coolgoofball) February 15, 2024

miss kristen stewart’s rolling stone cover shoot is my entire personality now pic.twitter.com/53WDCMoHe7 — mell (@emxlewin) February 15, 2024

They join Dylan Meyer, Stewart’s fiancée, in expressing their love for the actor on Valentine’s Day, with the former posting an adorable tribute to her partner.

“Happy valentines to my #1 cursh, the hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you,” Meyer wrote.