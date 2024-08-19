Kylie Minogue thanks Irish fans following jaw-dropping Electric Picnic gig

After putting on a spectacular show at this year’s Electric Picnic, pop icon Kylie Minogue took to social media to thank her Irish fans, saying that she’s “going to be buzzing for a while”. “Thank you thank you thank you Ireland!!!” the Australian star added in her post.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Electric Picnic, one of Ireland’s biggest music festivals, taking place in Stradbally, Co. Laois. Gathering a crowd of 75,000 people, it was the biggest edition of the festival so far, with headliners like Minogue, Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris, Bambie Thug, Raye, Kodaline, CMAT and more.

Kylie Minogue appeared on Electric Picnic’s main stage as the last headliner of the festival on Sunday, August 18. The Australian pop star delighted the crowd with incredible performances of her old and new songs, ranging from the legendary single ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ to viral TikTok hit ‘Padam Padam’.

Between her incredible charisma and stunning outfits, impressive choreography from her backing dancers, and stunning visuals, the crowd got a jaw-dropping last treat to conclude the festival. Minogue told her fans she was “having an absolute moment” as she recalled the last time she played at a festival in Ireland back in the 1990s.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

At one point during the gig, Minogue also invited non-binary American DJ Blessed Madonna to join her on stage. The pair made the crowd go wild with their incredible performance of ‘Edge of Saturday Night’, coupled with their eclectic music video showing on the big screens.

Minogue was only one of the queer icons performing at this year’s Electric Picnic, which had a lineup packed full of LGBTQ+ talent. Between Irish musician and “bisexual icon” CMAT, two-time Eurovision winner Loreen, and Irish non-binary artist Bambie Thug, queer fans had a blast at this year’s event.

Unsigned LGBTQ+ artists Bobbi Arlo, a Glasgow-based hyper-pop artist from Dublin, and Chubby Cat, a Belfast-based electro-pop artist from Cork, also made an appearance as part of the Coke Studio’s line-up of acts. Meanwhile, Glória, Dublin’s LGBTQ+ choir, played on the mainstage on Sunday, warming audiences up before Kylie’s set.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Mother (@motherdublin)

Last but not least, the amazing crew at Mother brought some queer club culture to the woods with their After Dark dance party. The Mother DJs – Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh, and Ghost Boy – performed incredible sets, alongside special guests like Kelly-Anne Byrne, Glamo, and Billy Bunzari.

In addition to Mother-favourite DJs, the After Dark Queer Dance Party featured pop-up shows from Adrakedvre, Annie Queeries, Anziety, Avatar Guille, Donna Fella, Faux Joli, Naomi Diamond, Nokia, the OINK Go-Go Dance crew, Saint Marco, Shaquira Knightly, and the Mother dancers for an unforgettable party.