Kylie covers Gaga's Marry The Night and sends the gays into meltdown

This is not a drill. Kylie Minogue has surprised fans across social media today with her cover of ‘Marry The Night’ from Lady Gaga’s 2011 album, Born This Way.

Kylie teased fans this morning on Twitter with a video of her peeking behind a dazzling coat asking Gaga what she’s up to tonight…

The collaboration comes ahead of the release of Gaga‘s hotly-anticipated tenth-anniversary edition of Born This Way arriving on June 18th. The new release will feature a second disc of reimagined versions of original tracks from the album by artists who, in Gaga’s own words, “represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Pre-orders of the new edition of the album have already sold out.

In addition to the album’s 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. 🌙✝🦄👥📐🌈 pic.twitter.com/iJreSJHZI0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2021

Naturally, the news of this cover has sent fans into pure meltdown with some already having created their own Gaga x Kylie inspired artworks.

YOU HAD NO RIGHT TO DO THIS TO ME OMG pic.twitter.com/LDXJjSY1A1 — cy da lorde no verão 🏳️‍🌈 (@larissomanuel) June 11, 2021

yes queens of giving the gays everything they want pic.twitter.com/D7GQWMGroA — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 11, 2021

Kylie announced the release of her ‘Marry The Night’ cover in a tweet; However, some fans have been left disappointed since the track does not seem to be available yet on Apple’s streaming service, Apple Music.

Where is it on Apple Music in The Netherlands? pic.twitter.com/tmTbWqoevm — ☀️ 𖤐 lil durk 𖤐 ☀️ (@runawaywithme) June 11, 2021

Other artists who have come together on this project with Gaga so far have been Orville Peck with his cover of ‘Born This Way’ and The Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia puts her twist on ‘Judas’.

There are even more Gaga remixes to come this year though as producer BloodPop, of Gaga’s 2020 smash Chromatica, has been teasing fans once more asking them who they’d like to see featured on the album’s remix. Attitude Magazine’s Breakthrough Award winner, Rina Sawayama will be featured among the remixes along with Charli XCX.

With more remixes and collaborations to come, we can’t wait to see what Gaga has to offer in 2021. Born This Way had a massive impact on queer kids around the globe (myself included!) so it’s such a joy to see this project earn a revival while celebrating music legends of past and present.

Gaga is certainly gearing things up as we anticipate the reopening of bars and clubs later this year and we are here for it!