Lady Gaga new single Stupid Love has leaked and gay Twitter has lost its mind

Mass hysteria erupted on gay Twitter after the first song in four years from Lady Gaga, Stupid Love, leaked on the platform yesterday evening.

Gaga has not responded to the leak herself and many users have already reported seeing the clip being taken down “due to copyright”.

Gaga on her way to the studio when a car pulls up next to her blasting stupid love pic.twitter.com/NMebg3n8XQ — . (@notsoratedrr) January 21, 2020

Little monsters have gone into investigative mode, piecing together a timeline that goes back to Halloween when Gaga was blasting the song from her iPhone.Last weekend, a shorter snippet of the song was leaked.

Wondering who it was that leaked the track, Twitter are blaming and praising a gay intern at Interscope.

Me leaking STUPID LOVE_v5 (1.24.19) pic.twitter.com/sfh6J3SRDA — Just Call Mom (@kuppoftea) January 22, 2020

Gaga:There’s 100 people in this room & I know one of y’all leaked #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/WfFosJGpsv — Mary Jane Holland Targaryen 🌿 (@GodgaSaves) January 21, 2020

The upbeat tune is a throwback to her early style and everyone is freaking out and it has reportedly already being played in a gay club.

Lyrics to the leaked tune include, “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this crying / Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door / Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me).”

“lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song … yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I’m not embarrassed to say I was excited when I heard Lady GaGa was releasing a new song,” added another. “But after my son played Stupid Love I dropped my lasagna in amazement!”

THEYRE ALREADY PLAYING STUPID LOVE IN THE CLUBBBBBB HELLOOOOO pic.twitter.com/AlT0JLp7ps — matty (@boylipshionista) January 22, 2020

Lady Gaga returning with "Stupid Love" 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ykrXJiRHLr — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 21, 2020

gaga set such a high ceiling for herself in the start of her career even tho she went thru SO much .. it must be exhausting to have to try achieve that standard to keep your annoying fans happy a decade later despite being a COMPLETELY different personpic.twitter.com/debpbPSJFr — captain f*g (@captainfaq) January 22, 2020

Based on Lady Gaga, Stupid Love, many have assumed that it’s from Gaga’s upcoming sixth album which sees the singer return to her roots.

Many are hailing this a return to the Artpop era Gaga but taken up a few thousand notches.

Two new songs were registered to the GEMA music repertoire under Gaga’s name, titles ‘Chances’ and ‘Feels So Good!’

They are both co-written with rapper Ty Dolla $ign and Tobius Gad, a Los Angeles songwriter and producer. Both tracks feature songwriting credits from members of ex-British hip-hop group N-Dubz, including former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos.

Two new tracks written by/with Lady Gaga have been registered to the GEMA music repertoire, titled “Chances” and “Feels So Good”! They are both co written with rapper Ty Dolla $ign and Tobius Gad, a Los Angeles songwriter and producer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kuzIL8TKS — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) January 21, 2020