Kylie Minogue TV special airs featuring emotional gay audience proposal

Legendary pop diva Kylie Minogue was left in disbelief when a fan proposed to his partner during her ITV special, An Audience with Kylie.

The show, which was a celebration of the singer’s phenomenal career, was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall on December 1 and aired last night, Sunday, December 10, on ITV.

During the one-hour special, the Australian singer and actress wooed guests with songs spanning five decades of her dazzling back catalogue. In between performances, Kylie invited members of the audience to ask her questions.

Among the star-studded guest list, which included Andrew Scott, Olly Alexander and Alan Carr, were many of the star’s adoring fans.

One such fan caught Kylie’s eye and stood up to ask a question. After being introduced by his two young sons, who were wearing ‘Padam Padam’ t-shirts, he began by addressing her, saying, “I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you,” before continuing, “Because this question isn’t to you, it’s to your superfan, Martin.”

Turning to his partner beside him, he asked, “So, Martin, would you marry me?” The audience immediately erupted into cheers, causing Martin to break down in tears. Looking to his idol for guidance, he asked, “What should I say?”

Without a second thought, Kylie roared back, “Yes!” at which point Martin gladly accepted the proposal.

Trying to compose herself, Kylie stuttered, “I – I don’t even know – has that just actually happened?” She then went on to ask the couple how they had met.

They revealed how they had originally met at one of her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits concerts in 2005, making the proposal a “full-circle” moment for them.

Kylie graciously responded by saying, “Thank you so much for coming and congratulations! Hip, hip, hooray!” Before climbing down from the stage to hug the couple.

The proposal garnered a mixed response from TV viewers. Whilst some admitted to being brought to tears, others accused the couple of hijacking the show.

For Irish audiences who may have missed last night’s airing, An Audience with Kylie will be repeated tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm and will be available to stream on Virgin Media Player afterwards.