Lady Gaga announces One World: Together at Home coronavirus benefit concert

Lady Gaga spoke at a World Health Organisation press conference to discuss the details of the coronavirus fundraiser concert, ‘One World: Together at Home’. All proceeds from the benefit concert will be used to help provide protective equipment for healthcare workers working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert special boasts a large star-studded line-up, with Gaga herself appearing alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. Other celebrities that will be involved included FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Maluma, Chris Martin and many more.

Chat show giants Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the event, alongside special appearances from the cast of Sesame Street to keep the little ones entertained.

The concert itself will air on Saturday, April 18 from 8 pm in the States on a number of US and Canadian television channels and will be available to stream live across the world on platforms such as; Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. Furthermore, the special will air on television in Ireland and the UK on Sunday, April 19.

Both Lady Gaga and fellow artists must also comply with World Health Organization regulations and guidelines regarding the coronavirus, that means no touring for the time being which has caused many to postpone releasing new music. Gaga’s own career has taken a backseat during this global crisis, with her delaying the release of her sixth album ‘Chromatica’ in order to focus her efforts on COVID-19 relief, spending her birthday on the phone with the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussing what can be done next.