17 killer last-minute queer costumes for Halloween 2024

Halloween is creeping eerily closer, and while some queer folks have had their costumes planned for months, the same can’t be said for others. But fear not! This last-minute list may just have the thing for you.

And so, because we don’t have time to waste, let’s dive right in.

Brat Wall



After Brat Summer comes Brat Autumn, and what better way to celebrate than with a Halloween costume to match?

This one is really simple. All you need is a lime green top with your favourite Brat phrase written across the chest, whether it be, “girl, so confusing”, “i’m your fav reference”, or just “brat”.

Heartstopper character

With Heartstopper’s third season debuting this month, those who are still binge-watching it on loop can fully immerse themselves in the world of Nick, Charlie and their friends by dressing up as one of the beloved characters. Luckily, many of their outfits are easy to recreate, as they dress in everyday clothes. For an added twist, you might find inspiration from their Halloween party episode!

Velma from Scooby Doo

For this look, rummage through your closet and find as much orange as possible – a jumper or a turtleneck (or both!) should do the job, along with knee-high orange socks, a red skirt, dark shoes and some thick-rimmed black glasses. If your hair is not the same colour or length, then a brown bob wig will be the ultimate finish.

Bottoms character

This is one for the whole friend group to get involved in! Inspired by the knockout queer film Bottoms, this is one of the most simple yet effective Halloween costumes.

All you’ll need is a rugby-style polo t-shirt, some tape to wear across your nose, and purple makeup to create a black-eye effect. If you have some fake blood or red paint, add it to your face to really sell the fight club look.

Love Lies Bleeding character

Whether you want to show off your gym gains or simply recreate one of this year’s iconic queer characters, both Lou and Jackie from Love Lies Bleeding make for great Halloween costumes. For Lou, you’ll need to cut the sleeves off an old T-shirt, and for extra marks, draw on the Crater Gym logo. Pair this with some jeans and voilà, you’re ready to go! For Jackie, you’ll want some short shorts and a tight crop top. Be sure to flex your muscles at any opportunity to properly sell this one, and you can add some bronze contour to really make those biceps bulge.

Splatter some fake blood on either of these queer costumes to pull them together and add to the Halloween appeal.

Elvira

Embracing the timeless allure of the Mistress of the Dark, Elvira’s iconic look is not beyond the reach of last-minute panic-induced costume preparation.

Capturing her essence requires nothing more than slipping into a long, bewitching black dress and throwing on a styled black wig. The magic truly happens with the artful application of makeup and the confidence you exude. And, of course, perfect the look with those jet-black nails and that seductive, blood-red lip!

Pink Pony Club

Were you one of the lucky few who managed to get tickets to Chappell Roan’s Dublin concert earlier this year? If so, we can only assume that you stuck to the theme and attended the gig in your finest Pink Pony Club attire.

This spooky season, you can slay while being sustainable. Don’t be afraid to reuse your concert get-up for Halloween – at GCN, we stan an outfit repeater! Whip out those pink cowgirl hats, frills, frocks and boots, and make mother proud with a Pink Pony Club costume.

Gay Cowboy

On the subject of Pink Pony Club, gay cowboys are everywhere! From Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in A Strange Way of Life to Jack and Ennis in Brokeback Mountain, there’s no shortage of inspiration for this costume.

Simply wear a cowboy hat, neckerchief and boots, along with a flannel shirt tucked into a pair of tight denim jeans to achieve the look.

Damian from Mean Girls

Ah, let’s talk about iconic characters – and here’s one that’s a timeless classic and oh-so-easy to pull off! Plus, with the Mean Girls musical having been released earlier this year, this is a perfect last-minute costume option for Halloween 2024.

To transform into Damian from Mean Girls, all you need is a cosy oversized blue hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. But wait, feeling a bit extra? Throw in a sign that proudly declares, “She doesn’t even go here!” and your costume is not just a hoodie and glasses; it’s practically a comedy masterpiece. Perfect for the minimalist Halloween type.

Troye Sivan

With the release of his 2023 album, Something To Give Each Other, Troye Sivan became one of the hottest gay pop stars around. His iconic music videos also provide some fabulous last-minute Halloween costume inspiration, modelled beautifully above by Timothée Chalamet and boygenius.

Simply pick your favourite Troye Sivan fit, whether it be something from ‘Rush’, ‘Just Got Me Started’, or even the drag look from ‘One of Your Girls’. Many of these can be achieved with a little tank top and some baggy pants, complete with a messy short hairstyle or wig.

Megan Broomfield from But I’m a Cheerleader!

When Megan gets sent to a camp to ‘cure’ her lesbianism, it in fact does the opposite. The outfit she wears in the film is easy to recreate; find yourself a pink shirt, pink skirt and some girly pink hair clips, and you’re there!

RuPaul from But I’m a Cheerleader!

Another option from the cult classic film is the character Mike, played by none other than RuPaul. For this, you’ll need a whistle, blue shorts, a blue hoodie and a blue T-shirt, on which you can ironically write, “straight is great”.

David Bowie

This can work for almost anyone, accomplished simply with a blue and red lightning bolt across the face, some lovely quaffed hair and a bodysuit or leotard of any colour. Then BAM, you represent this iconic image with a relatively easy costume!

Women’s Football Player

Women’s football has certainly seen a surge in popularity over the past number of years, with the Republic of Ireland team playing a couple of their European qualifier games over the next week. Take the chance this Halloween to dress up as your favourite queer player, whether it be fan-favourite Leah Williamson, Australian superstar Sam Kerr, or Ireland’s own Katie McCabe.

All you’ll need is a jersey, shorts and socks paired with athletic footwear, and this look is complete!

Lestat and Louis from Interview With the Vampire

While vampires are always in at Halloween, why not find a sexy gay twist to elevate the costume in 2024? To achieve this look, add some fangs to smart formal wear.

The Hot Priest from Fleabag

While few can do it quite as good as Ireland’s own Andrew Scott, the Hot Priest from Fleabag is a great last-minute option for Halloween. All you really need is a black shirt with a white piece of paper slipped under the collar and some black pants. If you have a pocket-sized bible or rosary beads lying around, they can also be used to elevate the look.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a costume that you can participate in with a significant other, this is perfect! One of you can be the Hot Priest, while the other can be Fleabag herself.

Wednesday Addams

While dressing up as Wednesday Addams is not a new concept, the fact that the Netflix hit series is currently filming in Ireland makes this an even more timely option. To best represent the iconic character, you’ll need a black outfit (preferably a dress with a white collar), paired with long plaits and a very serious expression.

There you have it, a fang-tastic list of last-minute queer costume ideas for Halloween 2024. What are you waiting for?! Try one of these killer looks now before it’s too late.