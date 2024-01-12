The Last of Us casts Isabella Merced as Ellie's sapphic love interest

The Last of Us has announced that Isabela Merced has been cast as Ellie’s sapphic love interest Dina in season two, and fans are overjoyed with the news.

Merced is an American actress known for her previous roles in Dora, Lost City of Gold, Instant Family, Rosaline, and Transformers: The Last Night. She will be acting alongside queer favourite Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie.

Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann described Dina’s character as, “warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable.” They said, “You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

Isabela is the third cast member announced to be joining the second season of The Last of Us in recent days. Earlier this week, series creators shared that Young Mazino will also be joining the cast as Ellie’s close friend, Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever from Booksmart will play antagonist Abby Anderson.

The Last of Us is based on the popular video game of the same name with a storyline that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world two decades after the destruction of modern civilisation.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel, “a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone,” in what becomes, “a brutal, heartbreaking journey,” as they embark on a quest to find a cure for a deadly virus that is killing humans all over the planet.

The first season of the Emmy-winning drama offered a heart-wrenching storyline about young queer love, as well as an incredibly meaningful and memorable gay love story which saw Frank and Bill’s friendship evolve into an all-encompassing romance that was based on decades of mutual care and affection.

Season two of the television series is based on the storyline from the second video game, The Last Of Us: Part Two, which made history as the first mainstream game to feature an openly LGBTQ+ main character. It will offer a new sapphic romance that begins when Dina reluctantly accompanies Ellie on a quest for revenge.

HBO confirmed that the series plans to begin filming season two in February 2024, with the new episodes expected to premiere in 2025.