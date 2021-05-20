Lego set to release LGBTQ+ set 'Everyone Is Awesome'

The iconic Danish toymaker, Lego, is set to release an LGBTQ+ set titled ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ that will include 11 new mini-figures each painted a different colour of the queer community’s flags.

The colours of the stripes were chosen to include those on the original Pride flag, alongside pale blue, pink, and white to represent the trans community and black and brown to represent the diversity of colour within the LGBTQ+ community.

All but one figure in the ‘Everyone is Awesome’ Lego set has no specific gender as they are designed to “express individuality while remaining ambiguous.” In an interview with The Guardian designer Matthew Ashton said that the purple figure who is styled with a beehive wig “is a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

Ashton had originally created the set for his desk, saying, “I’d moved offices, so wanted to make the space feel like home with something that reflected me and the LGBTQIA+ community I’m so proud to be a part of.” However, the set soon became in high demand when “other members of Lego’s LGBTQ+ community came by to tell me they loved it.”

This is not the first time Lego has represented the LGBTQ+ community through its toys. They included a tiny rainbow flag in a build of Trafalgar Square, and a bride and groom BrickHeadz sold separately, in order to allow fans to subtly put two men and two women together. Unrelated to the Lego company the figures were also used in a campaign in Ireland’s 2016 Marriage referendum.

Ashton went on to say that “Trying to be someone I wasn’t was exhausting. I wish, as a kid, I had looked at the world and thought: ‘This is going to be OK, there’s a place for me’. I wish I’d seen an inclusive statement that said ‘everyone is awesome’.” Ashton also stated that he was really happy to work for a company that wants to highlight this representation.

A few Afols (adult fans of Lego) and Gayfols have been given a preview, but the 346 piece set is due for release on the 1st of June and can be purchased here.