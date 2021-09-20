Politicians condemn homophobic abuse outside the home of Leo Varadkar

Gardaí have confirmed that they broke up a protest outside the home of Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon in a statement released to the Irish Mirror:

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday 19th September at approximately 1p.m. Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident.”

A video of the protest has circulated online, showing far-right protestors using homophobic language and marching outside the home of the Tánaiste and his partner, Dr Matt Barrett.

A number of political figures have taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and those involved.

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein leader, called the incident ‘shameful’ in a Tweet yesterday evening.

The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 19, 2021

She is not alone in her outrage. Minister Simon Harris also Tweeted out in support of the Tánaiste and criticising the protestors:

Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 19, 2021

Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central Garry Gannon also labelled the incident as ‘vile’:

What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile. Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs. — Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) September 19, 2021

While many of Varadkar’s colleagues have been vocal about the protest online, it is not only politicians who are voicing their disgust at the events of the weekend. Twitter has also been filled with the voices of private citizens declaring their outrage on behalf of the Tánaiste.

Homophobic abuse & intimidation is utterly reprehensible, all the more so when it takes place outside a private residence. The NXF welcomes the wide condemnation of such extremism but calls for a more robust legislative response if current laws are deemed inadequate. @GCNmag — NXF (@nxfie) September 20, 2021

And what's more, nobody shouldn't be allowed to protest outside a politicians private residence. It's not on. — A M Ní Bhraonáin 🇮🇪 (@ambergal47) September 19, 2021

Anyone that knows me, knows I am no fan of Leo, but personally attacking him or going anywhere near his home, is totally out of order. I don't care about his private life, it's called a private life for a reason, it should be private, it's his politics I comment on. — bernie mc (@covber1) September 19, 2021

Life is tough enough without him having to suffer this! — Ken Moore (@KenMoor54748688) September 20, 2021

As of yet, Tánaiste Varadkar has not made any comment on Twitter about the events that unfolded yesterday afternoon.