LGBT+ Indonesian woman pleads for help to stop proposed law forcing people into conversion therapy

As previously reported, Indonesian authorities have stepped up their persecution of the country’s queer community – in response, Kai Mata, an LGBT+ woman, has posted to social media asking for help to stop a bill that would have a further horrific impact.

In the Twitter post, Kai explains that Indonesia’s newly proposed RUU Ketahanan Keluarga (Family Resilience Bill) labels member of the LGBT+ community as “deviants”. If the Bill is passed, LGBT+ people will be forced to undergo mandatory conversion therapy. The post further explains that even before it has passed, it is furthering homophobic views and attitudes.

The post by the LGBT+ Indonesian woman describes that because of shame and intimidation, people have been pushed into the closet and silenced, leaving them in fear of speaking out.

Kai shares, “I am Indonesian and I am also flaming gay. No laws will change that and neither will the hate and threats. I am here speaking out because it shouldn’t be so hard seeing two girls in love.”

I am Indonesian and LGBTQ+. Help stop a bill that would require conversion therapy here in the fourth-most populated country in the world.https://t.co/7PKFjGMmKT pic.twitter.com/tLuW0aJZIf — Kai Mata (@kaimatamusic) February 27, 2020

In closing, Kai asks people who see the video to sign this petition as a way of letting Indonesian authorities know the world is watching and to make a stand against state-led homophobia. The petition has already garnered over 10,000 signatures.

As an example of the serious impact of the government merely speaking about the Bill has had, one commenter on Kai’s post says, “I’m Indonesian and normal, please leave the country if you do not want to undergo therapy and recover.”

While homosexuality is not criminalised throughout a large part of Indonesia, LGBT+ people continue to face oppression as the influence of conservative Islamic groups rise. Certain parts of Indonesia are governed by Sharia law, and under this, homosexuality is illegal and punishable by flogging.

In January it was reported the mayor of Depok in West Java, Mohammad Idris, stated he planned to enlist public order officers to raid residences of members of the LGBT+ community.