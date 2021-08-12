LGBT Ireland launch Telefriending companionship service for older LGBTQ+ people

LGBT Ireland have launched their nationwide Telefriending Service, where LGBTQ+ people over 50 receive a weekly supportive call from a dedicated Telefriending Volunteer.

LGBT Ireland share “Due to the discrimination and stigma that older LGBTQ+ people have experienced in their lifetime, many experience considerable social isolation and loneliness as they age…

“Telefriending provides friendship, security and support to alleviate loneliness, isolation and improve overall mental health and wellbeing.”

To find out if the service is for you, Telefriending asks the following questions:

Are you over 50 years of age and living alone?

Are you on your own for long periods of time and miss having someone to talk normally or due to Covid-19?

Do you have disabilities that make it hard for you to contact others?

Do you think you could form a rewarding relationship with a volunteer and be able to make and keep regular phone appointments?

Interested individuals can self-refer or be referred by dedicated services through the website here.

The Telefriending service is also recruiting essential Volunteers who would kindly give of their time for their community.

The team share, “The role of the Telefriending Volunteer is to provide companionship by calling once a week. Volunteers can discuss small practical supports where necessary and appropriate but Volunteers are not there to support with practical support or to assist with tasks.

“All our volunteers identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, they receive telefriending training, are Garda vetted and supported by a Telefriending Coordinator.”

Interested Volunteers can find more information or apply through the following link.

While many people have felt much more isolated due to lockdown and restrictions caused by Covid-19, feelings of loneliness and isolation for some of the LGBTQ+ community are nothing new, so this incredible and much-needed support service from the team at LGBT Ireland is very welcomed.