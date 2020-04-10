LGBT+ Irish people share their self isolation stories

To help feel connected during these challenging times, we asked our LGBT+ community to share their stories and experiences with self isolation, how they’re getting through the lockdown and how they are navigating either working from home or not being able to work at all.

Cian

“One positive to all this is that I am learning how to live in my new house and I’m baking up a storm! Which is a good distraction from pandemic madness.

“Also thinking lots about the resilience and future of the arts and culture sector. A hugely challenging time but there will be some silver linings in those clouds. Somewhere.”

Una

"It's also a bit of a LOL to lapse into some fantasy and imagine what the ultimate queer party will be after this when we can all hug each other." – Una Mullally.

“It’s also a bit of a LOL to lapse into some fantasy and imagine what the ultimate queer party will be after this when we can all hug each other.”

Luke and Marc

“We’ve been #StayingAtHomo and, when not working, we are using the time to do DIY. We bought a fixer-upper two years ago and we ran out of steam but with the time at home, we’ve painted our bedroom, audited all our clothes (Marie Kondo-style) and rearranged the furniture. So we’ve created a calm space to go to bed each night!”

Áine

“Have you ever seen a woman in a blue Adidas tracksuit ride a headphone wire as if she were on a horse? All while trying to update your team on live stream technology?” – Áine is using this time at home to focus on her blog.

Brian

“My friends and I are finding creative ways to stay positive and connected right now. We found a website where we can create quizzes and do them together, which is great craic. We’re also finding home workouts online and doing them together over FaceTime and making each other personalised Spotify playlists to lift our spirits! The only way we’ll get through this is together, even when we have to stay apart.”

Jane

"It's kind of forced me to take stock of what really matters." – Jane.

“It’s kind of forced me to take stock of what really matters.”

Shane

“#StayAtHomo but if you must go out, go out with Pride.”

Neil

“I started a new job in the middle of isolation. It’s been a very bizarre experience to start a job fully remote but the company is very equipped for remote working which made it a smooth enough transition – albeit slightly lonely. I had no routine in the initial few weeks of self-isolation. Due to that, I ended up eating poorly and not exercising. Now I’ve forced myself into a routine of exercise and eating better. This whole situation is one day at a time. Stay safe. xx”

Mary

And if you’re wondering just why the LGBT+ community, and the rest of the country, should be taking self isolation seriously, front-line worker Dr Mary Ní Lochlainn shares why everyone should stay at home, so she can continue doing her job.

Huge love and respect to all the queer front-line workers including Dr. Mary Ní Lochlainn who is asking everyone to #StayAtHomo this weekend so she can continue doing her job.

