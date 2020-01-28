LGBT+ movies and shows to watch on Netflix Ireland right now

Looking for a new series to get stuck into, maybe a good movie to curl up on the couch and enjoy? Here is our list of the best LGBT+ content available on Netflix Ireland right now!

AJ and the Queen

The show follows down-on-her-luck drag queen, Ruby Red played by RuPaul, who travels across America from club to club in her rundown R/V alongside her pint-sized sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned 10-year-old stowaway. The show follows the unlikely pair and their ensuing adventures as they hop from town to town with plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments along the way.

Handsome Devil

Looking for some Irish LGBT+ content? If you haven’t already seen it, Handsome Devil is a must watch! The comedy-drama is a both a coming of age tale as well as a coming out story. With beautiful camera work and endearing and engaging characters scattered throughout it is perfect for a lazy day on the couch.

Alex Strangelove

High school senior Alex Truelove plans on losing his virginity to his girlfriend, however, things get complicated when he meets a handsome and charming boy from the other side of town. The film follows Alex on his journey of self-discovery and figuring out his sexual identity.

Special

Ryan O’Connell’s semi-autobiographical Netflix show “Special” follows a young gay man with cerebral palsy as he branches out, making new friends, starting a new career and looking for love and all the ups and downs involved in this journey. Just eight short episodes long, “Special” is a binge-worthy series that can be watched in just one two hour sitting!

Ideal Home



Erasmus (Steve Coogan) and Paul (Paul Rudd) are a gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a ten-year-old boy, Bill, shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus’s grandson. Bill’s father, Erasmus’ son, in jail on drug charges, instructs him to find his grandfather and stay with him. When Bill reveals he would rather stay with the couple then go back to living with his Dad, they do everything in their power to get custody of Bill. A heart-warming story with plenty of laughs along the way, Ideal Home is a must watch.

Sex Education

The popular Netflix series Sex Education has just recently returned with its second season, this time taking a closer look at its existing LGBT+ characters, while also adding a new some new face to the diverse cast. Poignant, hilarious and chocked with down-right cringe-worthy moments, Sex Education has a little something for everyone!

Tales of the City 2019

Based on the nine-part series of novels by Armistead Maupin, the 2019 Tales of the City miniseries picks up where previous series have left off with actors Laura Linney, Paul Gross, Olympia Dukakis, and Barbara Garrick returning to their original roles from previous miniseries based on Maupin’s books.

Honourable mentions

Call Me By Your Name, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 4th Man Out.