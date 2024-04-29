LGBTQ+ ally Humza Yousaf resigns as Scottish First Minister

Scotland’s First Minister and noted LGBTQ+ ally, Humza Yousaf, announced his resignation from the position and as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) today, April 29.

During an emotional press conference held at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, Yousaf thanked his family for their support throughout his political career and said: “I am not willing to trade in my values or principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”

Yousaf’s resignation follows a challenging week. On Thursday, he terminated a coalition agreement with Scotland’s Green Party, and his former Green allies aligned with the Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats to support two no-confidence motions.

As part of his resignation announcement, Yousaf said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for the government and country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationships across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.”

He addressed his colleagues, saying: “I bear no ill will, and certainly bear no grudge against anyone. Politics can be a brutal business. It takes its toll on your physical and mental health, your family suffer alongside you.”

This is the moment Humza Yousaf got tearful as he announced his resignation at Bute House pic.twitter.com/9xIGy6IAXp — The National (@ScotNational) April 29, 2024

With parents from Pakistan and Kenya, Yousaf was Scotland’s first leader of Asian and Muslim heritage, and he worked in prominent Government roles for nearly 12 years.

During his resignation speech, Yousaf spoke fondly of Scotland, saying: “I cannot tell you what an honour it is being the First Minister of the country I love, the country I am raising my family in, and the only country I will ever call home.”

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said Yousaf “conducted himself with grace, dignity and integrity – both as first minister and in the manner of his leaving”.

I know how big a privilege being First Minister is, but also the toll it can take. I also know what a wrench it is to step aside, even when sure it is the right thing to do.

Humza has conducted himself with grace, dignity and integrity – both as FM and in the manner of his… — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 29, 2024

Throughout his time in office, Yousaf was applauded for his support of the LGBTQ+ community.

He previously affirmed his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights when he stated that it would not be ‘acceptable’ to have a First Minister who does not support same-sex marriage. He also promised that transgender women would be protected under Scotland’s new misogyny laws.

Humza Yousaf has held his position since March 2023, and following his resignation, members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) will have 28 days to choose a replacement. If they are unable to choose a new leader within that timeframe, an election will be called.

To ensure a “smooth and orderly transition”, Yousaf has promised to remain in the position until his successor is selected, and many LGBTQ+ people in Scotland are wondering who the next First Minister will be.