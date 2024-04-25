World's largest Bi+ Pride event announces date and location for 2024

On April 24, the annual UK Bi+ Pride announced that its 2024 celebration will take place at the University of West London’s Ealing campus on August 31. Last year, the event broke records, with more than 1,300 people in attendance, making it the largest bisexual Pride event in the world.

This year, both the date and the location have been meaningfully chosen. The celebration will take place the day before the start of Bi+ Visibility Month, which aims to celebrate and recognise bi+ folks, while also raising awareness of their issues. On top of that, the campus hosting the event is historic, as bisexual icon Freddie Mercury attended it.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Bi Pride UK (@biprideuk)

Avi Kay, the chairperson of UK Bi+ Pride spoke to PinkNews about the organisers’ excitement ahead of this year’s celebration: “Every year we’ve run Bi Pride, we’ve broken our record, and the record for the largest single day bi+ event in the world – in 2023 we had over 1,350 people, despite train strikes!” Kay said.

“We’re really excited for this year’s event, and for it to be our biggest yet, as well as our most inclusive and accessible.”

The program is not out yet, but immaculate entertainment on the main stages, as well as fascinating discussion panels and stalls, can be expected. Last year, the hilarious comedian Sophie Duker and the fabulous award-winning drag queen Lilly Snatchdragon headlined the two main stages. As the event was live-streamed, several were able to attend the celebration online.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Bi Pride UK (@biprideuk)

UK Bi+ Pride was first launched in 2019, gaining momentum every year. It was founded not only to celebrate the bisexual+ community but also to create safe spaces and fight back against stigma and erasure experienced by bi+ folks. The organisers emphasised this need in a statement: “It’s not enough to be ‘welcome’ at a Pride. We make up a very large proportion of the GRSD (Gender, Romantic and Sexual Diversity) community – many stats actually say we’re over half the community – and we deserve to be visible and celebrated in our own right.”