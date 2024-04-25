Billie Eilish opens up about coming to terms with her sexuality

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish originally announced to the world that she was “physically attracted” to women in a 2023 interview with Variety. Eilish spoke further on her sexuality in her new cover story for Rolling Stone magazine, saying, “I realized I wanted my face in a vagina”.

Fan speculation surrounding Eilish’s sexuality has been constant since her 2023 interview, with some calling it her official ‘coming out’ moment. When asked by reporters at Variety’s Hitmakers event in LA if she had indeed meant to come out in the interview, Eilish replied: “No I didn’t, but I kinda thought…Wasn’t it obvious?”

“I just didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Eilish added.

Following growing speculation around her sexuality, Billie Eilish later criticised the notion of ‘coming out’, saying, “I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it.

“But I was like, I saw all the articles and was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today… okay, cool.’”

Eilish spoke further on her sexuality in her recent cover story for Rolling Stone, in which the artist discussed her track ‘Lunch’ off her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The publication referred to the as-yet unheard track as a “sexy, bass-heavy banger where Eilish is crushing on a girl so hard she likens sex with her to devouring a meal”.

In the article, Eilish reports that she “wrote some of” the track “before even doing anything with a girl. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina”.

Recalling the Variety Hitmakers event in the new interview, Eilish added: “I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

The ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer went on to criticise the ongoing discourse surrounding her sexuality, saying the “internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.

“The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it.

“Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.

“Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties.”

Billie Eilish admitted that, if she could turn back time, she wouldn’t have said anything regarding her sexuality on the red carpet. However, the singer acknowledged that she’s “lucky enough to be in a time when I’m able to say something like that and things go OK for me. And that’s not how a lot of people’s experience is.”

Eilish similarly spoke to Rolling Stone about her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which will be released worldwide on May 17.