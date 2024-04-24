New sapphic dating show I Kissed a Girl unveils cast and release date

The BBC’s brand new dating show I Kissed a Girl has finally revealed its cast of queer women for the inaugural season. The news was appropriately announced on Tuesday, April 23, as celebrations continue around the world for Lesbian Visibility Week 2024.

With pop star Dannii Minogue playing Cupid, lesbian TikTok star Charley Marlowe has been confirmed as the voiceover narrator for the season.

“This has been a dream job for me,” Marlowe told the BBC. “Not only getting to voiceover a show which is something I’ve NEVER done before, but the show being the queerest thing I’ve ever seen… double whammy.”

I Kissed a Girl will see a total of ten contestants head to the Italian countryside to find romance and connection. In the first episode, airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Sunday, May 5, the women will be matched up and meet for the first time by sharing a smooch.

Over a series of so-called “kiss-offs,” the contestants decide whether to stay with their current partner or save themselves for someone else – including new prospects who join throughout the process. I Kissed a Girl comes as a follow-up to I Kissed a Boy, which aired to a great response in 2023.

So, are you ready to meet the single ladies? Read on and get familiar!

Abbie

24-year-old Abbie hails from Brighton and admits to having seen her fair share of blow-outs, both in the salon she owns and in her “disastrous” dating history. She’s looking for a sporty, masculine girl and dreams of someday becoming a WAG!

Amy

Also 24, social media manager travels to Italy from Surrey. She describes herself as a “gay man trapped in a lesbian’s body” and says she usually seeks “femme for femme” relationships.

Cara

25-year-old bisexual support worker Cara is from Ballycastle, Nothern Ireland. By joining I Kissed a Girl, she’s going from a place with “zero gay scene” to one of the queerest places on the planet this summer. She’s described by her friends as the life of the party and is looking for a pretty and athletic woman who can handle the craic and steal her heart.

Demi

From Hemel Hempstead, 23-year-old Demi describes herself as a “baby gay”. She’s never been in a relationship with a woman before, but hopes to change that on I Kissed a Girl, looking for someone who is confident in their own skin.

Fiorenza

22-year-old Glaswegian chef Fiorenza doubles as a drummer with the band Uninvited. Although she may have a strong, intimidating look, she’s a softie at heart and is looking for a feminine girl with an edgy fashion sense to rock her world.

Georgia

A professional footballer, 28-year-old Georgia is no stranger to an all-female environment. From Hunmanby in Yorkshire, she’s hoping to find a funny, feminine girl who’s able to keep up with her busy lifestyle.

Lisha

22-year-old Lisha is a psychology student from the small town of Caernarfon in North Wales. Having been out for nearly a decade, she knows exactly what her type is: “blonde and girly”, but also wants someone who allows her to express both her masculine and feminine sides.

Meg

From Goole in Yorkshire, 24-year-old Meg is a dancer and professional firebreather looking to turn up the heat on I Kissed a Girl. She’s a homebody at heart and is looking for a confident woman to match her energy.

Naee

26-year-old Naee is an engineer who maintains attractions in London for a living. She’s looking for the perfect woman to take home to her family and treat like a princess.

Priya

Proud self-described “Sikh Punjabi queer woman,” 23-year-old Priya travels to Italy from Newport. She works in hotel customer service, and is looking for a masculine woman to give the keys to her heart.

Bonus: Eva

The first contestant to enter the villa late and stir things up is Eva! The 22-year-old fashion graduate from Belfast will join the show in episode two, and promises to be a “natural flirt”.

Unsurprisingly, the lineup has generated a lot of excitement, and it’s not long until these eligible singles will grace our screens in pursuit of love. I Kissed a Girl comes to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, May 5!