Live Collision art festival returns to Dublin featuring programme of queer highlights

Established in 2009, Live Collision International Festival (LCIF), Ireland’s premiere live art festival, is in its 12th edition. Taking place in Project Arts Centre from April 25 to 27, it promises a fantastic and diverse lineup.

The programme is curated by Founder and Festival Director Lynnette Moran, who invites some of the most challenging and ground-breaking artists across contemporary culture to make and present work for the festival; bringing international artists to Ireland for the first time and commissioning new voices and the next generation of makers.

Live Collision offers a succinct and deeply considered invitation to audiences to experience and engage across artworks, installations, workshops and salons to connect live performance with land, sea, environment and the intersection of class, race, equality, displacement, climate and world ecologies.

LCIF2024 welcomes internationally regarded creatives including Malik Nashad Sharpe (aka marikiscrycrycry), who presents in Ireland for the very first time with a brand new touring solo work Goner, “utilising the formal tools of solo authorship and the aesthetics of horror to create radical visual culture from the marginalised perspective, and to tease out and establish a Black tradition of horror for the live context”.

Meanwhile, Ebun Sodipo presents the world premiere of Vitoria : Buraco, a live theatrical performance that will focus on Vitoria, an enslaved African trans woman living in Lisbon in the 17th century. Additionally, Harun Morrison proposes an Environmental Justice Question workshop, Whose fantasies are we living in?

Ireland-based artists include Maia Nunes, who screens LAKE BURST accompanied by a collaboration with Writer & Independent Curator Diana Bamimeke who will curate and lead a special event designed to engage audiences with the themes and resonances of the work The Bureau of Speculative Archaeology. FATIMA is a rare and intimate live music session with Farah Elle, while Africanfuturism meets sensual pop with BLACKMAGICRAWR who promise to delve into uncharted territories alongside salons, DJ sets with Foxgluv and a public artwork inviting audiences to deliver The Smiling Sea Star after The Smiling Sun back to the elements.

Speaking about the programme, Festival Founding Director Lynnette Moran said: “It is with great joy that I introduce Live Collision’s festival programme to audiences. The festival is proud to present Artists who are breaking new ground, threading new paths and foregrounding their voices in intelligent and wildly interesting ways.

“Live Collision offers a deliberately contained programme across three days with multiple invitations for different interests and ways of engaging with art including live shows, workshops, salons and leaving plenty of room for people to meet, chat and enjoy our late night DJs.

“The festival is curated but it’s not intentionally a themed festival – however it seems artists are preoccupied with some of the most immediate concerns of our time, primarily displacement, climate justice and world ecologies and the intersection of class, race and equality,” Moran concluded.

Live Collision is funded by Arts Council’s Festivals Investment Scheme and Dublin City Council Arts Office with support from Project Arts Centre, Dublin Fringe Festival, Dublin Port Company.

For all event information, see www.livecollision.com. Tickets are available from www.projectartscentre.ie, box office: +353 1 881 9613.