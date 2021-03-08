Dublin's LGBTQ+ community centre Outhouse celebrates Wellness Month this March

March is Wellness Month at Outhouse, and they are offering a variety of free events to help with your wellbeing, including a breathwork class by Dr Cathy Scanlon, a mind coaching class by Sean Rooney and a talk by LGBTQ+ and mental health ambassador, Chris McNaghten AKA Bear Strong.

All of the events can be enjoyed online and will help keep you connected to your community.

So what exactly can you enjoy? First up is a breath work class by Dr Cathy Scanlon. Cathy is a certified breathwork and meditation coach, having trained in New York, New Mexico and California. Breathwork is an active meditation, with deep rhythmic breathing to increase the oxygen flow through the body, resulting in a highly cathartic and slightly psychedelic state of mind – one that can unblock stuck energy and elevate us to deeper levels of clarity and awareness. The best part? The benefits are immediate! Just one session will leave you feeling lighter, renewed and often in a state of bliss.

The class comes highly recommended by Myriam who works in marketing in Outhouse who has been a regular at Cathy’s classes for over a year now. It takes place on Wednesday 10th March from 7:00PM to 8:00PM.

Next up, Sean Rooney will host a class where he will teach people basic ways to understand their minds and some techniques for feeling good, dealing with stress, motivation, and dealing with nervousness. Sean, is a mind coach and NLP (neuro linguistic programming) practitioner, with a diploma in mind coaching from the Irish Institute of NLP and a cert and diploma in mind coaching. Sean’s class is all about getting your mind to work for you and mind hacking to make you feel good. It takes place on Thursday March 18th from 7pm to 7.45pm.

Hot on the heels of his amazing and emotional interview on the Tommy Tiernan show, strongman Chris McNaghten, AKA Bear Strong, will hold an online talk with Outhouse followed by a Q&A on Thursday March 25th from 7:00PM to 8:00PM. Chris focuses his time into training for future strongman shows while holding seminars, talks and workshops around the world on mental health and LGBTQ+ awareness!

All practitioners will hold their classes/talks online and all are free to everybody.

For more detailed information on any Wellness Month events hosted by Outhouse, please visit their website here, or email [email protected] to register for any of the classes.

Outhouse continues to provide signposting and information services and their phone lines at (01) 873 4999 stay open Monday to Friday 10am-6pm.