LGBTQ+ community to protest outside Listowel church following homophobic sermon

This Sunday, November 6, the LGBTQ+ community in Listowel will stage a peaceful protest in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral in response to the homophobic and transphobic remarks made by Fr Seán Sheehy during a sermon on October 30.

Protestors will meet in front of the church during mass time to lay down flowers and posters as signs of peace to respond to the arguments made by the Kerry priest against the LGBTQ+ community.

Fr Seán Sheehy delivered his controversial homily last Sunday, in which he explained how sin nowadays is “rampant” and then proceeded to reference LGBTQ+ themes as examples. He then condemned abortion, contraception and “Transgenderism” and claimed that same-sex activity is a “mortal sin”.

Many of the people attending mass that day were upset by the priest’s words, with more than 30 parishioners walking out of the church in protest. “He was preaching about compassion and love of God, yet he was showing little compassion at all to members of our society,” said one of them. “I was completely stunned by it, completely stunned.”

The Kerry priest has since had even more opportunities to spread his anti-LGBTQ+ views, as he appeared on national radio claiming that he was preaching “the word of God” as all priests should do and adding that politicians who endorse LGBTQ+ rights are “absolutely” going to hell if they do not repent.

His anti-LGBTQ+ rant caused outrage nationwide, with many, even those within the church, criticising his views. Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne issued an apology after a video of Fr Sheehy’s sermon was shared on social media and has since suspended the priest from celebrating mass.

“It brings great sadness to my heart that someone ‘so holy’ can think that he can decide who are the children of God, and who is not,” wrote Dzana Raszewska, one of the organisers of the protest in Listowel.

“So this Sunday, as a support to LGBTQ+, but also true Christians who never wanted to be part of this, we are bringing flowers in front of the church,” they continued. “Everyone is welcome, but please note that no hate speech, anger or pointing fingers is allowed. No hate is ever healed by giving the hate back.”

If you wish to take part in the peaceful protest, you can join the other participants in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Listowel this Sunday at 11:35 AM.