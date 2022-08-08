LGBTQ+ community and allies turn out in force for Sligo Pride 2022

On Saturday, August 6, the Sligo LGBTQ+ community and its allies took to the streets for the 2022 Pride parade. The event was just one of many happenings taking place over the first week of August, all with the aim of celebrating the county’s rainbow family and protesting the rising and recent queerphobic violence.

The 2022 Pride march kicked off at 2PM at the Mercy College carpark and led participants down to Sligo City Hall – the same location where the vigil for the late Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee was held in April. According to Sligo Pride’s spokesperson, this was done as a “mark of respect” for the two men who were tragically murdered in their respective homes earlier this year in what are suspected to have been homophobic attacks. A Pride flag was raised at City Hall, and marchers were treated to various powerful speeches from a range of community members.

A very special day today marching in @sligopride with my family. A day of inspiration from those who attended and a day for us to highlight the importance of acceptance and support of the most important people in your life 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZnWeSFClJV — Cameron Keighron (@CameronKeighron) August 6, 2022

Speaking ahead of the event, the aforementioned spokesperson added: “Considering how little time has passed since the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, it is essential to us that the march is not just a celebration of who we are, the reality is that for too many, the threat of violence persists.”

This element of protest was clearly on display throughout the day with posters and banners bearing slogans such as: “UNITY IN OUR COMMUNITY”, “STOP KILLING US!”, and “GENDER RECOGNITION NOW”. Attendees were vastly aware of the significance of this year’s demonstration in particular, with one person praising “the inspirational speakers for their honesty, hope, anger and resilience”.

A glimpse of what you'll see on the streets tomorrow #sligopride2022 #prideisaprotest pic.twitter.com/4IdHbBJGhH — Sligo Pride (@sligopride) August 5, 2022

After Saturday’s main event, marchers headed to the Yeats Society Building for an afternoon of drinks and treats. The afterparty, ‘Disgraceful Cabaret’ took place in Lola Montez, featuring show-stopping performances from Poppy De Scrace, Kora Elle, Richard Joke, Boo Boo Oopsie, That Count Bella Lublowsi, Bombshell Ghuleh, Viktor Complex and more.

The final Sligo Pride event for 2022 happened on Sunday, August 7, as locals wound down at a family funday picnic in Doorly Park, involving face painting, balloons, music and queer artist vendors. It brought to an end a memorable and inspirational week, where the true resilience of the LGBTQ+ community was on display in all of its vibrant colours.