Sligo Pride returns this week in both celebration and protest

A full week of events organised by Sligo Pride starts today, August 2. After the terrible tragedies that the city witnessed this year, the LGBTQ+ community in Sligo is ready to march in protest and show their resilience.

The festival organised by Sligo Pride launches today and it will run until Sunday, with multiple events planned for each day of the week. There’s really something for everyone, from rock painting and coffee meet-ups to beach yoga and surfing.

The series of events includes an online panel discussion with Sligo Traveller Support Group and The National Action Group for LGBT+ Traveller and Roma Rights, bodyboarding in Strandhill, a guided walk of Knocknarea, and a rehearsed reading by Eva’s echo Theatre Company at the Hawkswell Theatre.

“We’ve put on a lot this year and we’ve aimed to make these events enjoyable, inclusive, and accessible. We hope that there will be something for everyone“ commented a spokesperson from Sligo Pride.

They added, “In the interest of accessibility, we will be hosting some events in smaller towns outside of Sligo City. The week kicks off at Eagles Flying just outside Ballymote which will be followed by what we hope will be a brilliant Tubbercurry Tuesday. Really, we hope this will be the best Pride possible.”

On Saturday, August 6, the Pride March will kick off from Chapel Street and will end in front of the Sligo City Hall. The route is primarily flat as to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for every participant, including people using a wheelchair, walking with limited mobility, or Visually Impaired. This year’s march is expected to be the most largely attended event.

Speaking of the march, Sligo Pride’s spokesperson said, “Considering how little time has passed since the murders of Aidan Moffit and Michael Snee, it is essential to us that the march is not just a celebration of who we are, the reality is that for too many, the threat of violence persists… we have a lot to celebrate, but equally, there is a lot to protest. We must never forget that. As a mark of respect, this year’s march will finish at Sligo City Hall, where we gathered for the vigil in April.”

The week’s events will end on Sunday with Family Funday, an event for the whole family, and a Pride Picnic in Doorly Park. To look at all the events Sligo Pride has in store this week, visit their webpage here.