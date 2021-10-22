Unmissable LGBTQ+ events coming your way as part of Dublin Book Festival

The incredible Dublin Book Festival is only around the corner, and alongside a whole host of chats, conversations, in-person and online events, there are a couple of events that yours truly is delighted to be collaborating on.

First up, on November 8 – Queer Love.

Happening as a free online event, Queer Love promises to be a fascinating conversation. As the team describe, “Join Dublin Book Festival for an evening of delving into Queer Love: An Anthology of Irish Fiction. The anthology was conceived as an attempt to redress the lack of acknowledgement of LGBTQIA+ community and representation in Irish literary anthologies.

“At this online event, editor of the collection, Paul McVeigh, is joined by two of its contributors,Emma Donoghue and Neil Hegarty, to discuss their contributions to the anthology, the importance of producing it, and developing LGBTQIA+ presence and representation in the Irish literary community. The event will also available as a podcast.”

Find out more about the Queer Love here.

Next, on November 14, is the equally amazing Your Favourite Irish Trans Writer. You’ll be able to enjoy the event as either an in-person happening or you can watch on livestream. So what can you expect? Read on.

“For a small demographic, Trans people are a very big subject in Irish journalism and literature. Yet we rarely, if ever, hear from Trans writers themselves. The Small Trans Library has demonstrated an appetite for trans fiction in Ireland, while the Trans Writers Union has confirmed that Irish Trans writers are out there. So why is there such a lack of established Irish trans writers?

“This panel, featuring Irish Trans writers Aoife Martin, Kit Fryatt and Fiona Leigh, and moderated by Irish Trans writer James Hudson, will allow Irish Trans writers a chance to discuss the pleasures of Trans writing and the realities of doing so in Ireland. Obstacles and inhibitions will come to light, but moreover, we will focus on the inimitable qualities of Trans writing, the solidarity found among marginalised writers, and the diversity of writing created by Irish Trans writers in the country and beyond. Together, let’s find out who your favourite Irish Trans writer is.”

Pick up tickets for the event here.

While we’ve highlighted events of particular LGBTQ+ interest, there’s bound to be a ton more to grab your interest, so head straight over to the Dublin Book Festival website. Tickets are flying out the door, so don’t say we didn’t warn you!