Wonderful LGBTQ+ events to check out this Winter and beyond

Winter has brought with it a whole heap of fabulous events for the LGBTQ+ community to enjoy plus some wonderful surprises in the new year.

As 2020 begins to wind down and people look ahead to 2021, there are plenty of events along the way to let this year end with a bang. From baking competitions to exhibitions, the LGBTQ+ community are in for a treat this winter.

Here are some of the LGBTQ+ events that will bring some Winter wonderland magic to the end of 2020 and kick off 2021:

Dona’s Winter Bake Off in Aid of Enable Ireland

Irish drag baker extraordinaire Dona Tarte is hosting a charity bake off over on their Twitch. At 10pm on December 12, four Twitch streamers and popular content creators will be preparing cupcakes while also having some fun charity-fueled challenges thrown their way throughout. Among the contestants, audience members can expect RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Sum Ting Wong and popular Twitch partner Justin Nick.

Dona’s Winter Bake Off will also include fantastic muscial performances from a variety of queer creators, such as Foxgluvv, Kisos, and many more. This wonderful event helps support the work of Enable Ireland, a leading organisation in empowering people with disabilities.

THIS LAND: A photography exhibition and screening at The MART Gallery

From December 3 to 19, the MART Gallery, in collaboration with the Tenth Man, brings a new exhibition in support of MASI. It also includes a screening of Zithelo Bobby Mthombeni’s recently released documentary, THIS LAND, which examines Ireland’s relation to race, identity and immigration.

The exhibition features ten pieces from some of Ireland’s most exciting photographers. They each developed their work around the ever evolving idea of what it means to be from this land, reflecting on the joy, struggle and journey of identity.

Towards LGBTIQ Equality in the EU: A Legal and Policy Perspective Webinar

On Tuesday, December 15, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne and Director of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights Michael O’Flanatary will be speaking on the European Commission’s first ever LGBTIQ Equality Strategy. Marking this landmark moment, the speakers enter into conversation around the challenges facing queer rights across Europe and the work needed in moving forward.

If you would be interested in joining the webinar, follow this link.

Cúirt International Festival of Literature 2021

Cúirt are delighted to announce that their annual Festival of Literature will be returning in 2021 between April 21 and 25. They will be building on the fantastic momentum from their online events in 2020 and returning with even more creativity in the new year.

Looking ahead, Director of Cúirt Sasha de Buyl said, “We were blown away by the warmth of the response from writers and audiences to the 2020 edition of the festival and were delighted to play our part in bringing books and words to readers during such a challenging year. Having said that, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Cúirt back to the streets and venues of Galway, a character that has been sorely missing from our story, in 2021.”

The 2021 programme brings an exciting mix of in-person and online events as well as a new partnership with the National Library of Ireland. Next year, award-winning poet Seán Hewitt will be appointed as the first-ever poet in residence at the Irish Queer Archive.

Find out more about Cúirt at this link.

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2021

✨We are thrilled to announce that the Festival Closing Gala will be the world premiere of Rachel Carey’s Irish comedy “Deadly Cuts”, that has just been picked up for Ireland/UK distribution by @WildCardDistrib ✨Discover more about #VMDIFF21: https://t.co/67SfmaUyDm pic.twitter.com/BJBSQ2LHSA — Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (@DublinFilmFest) December 4, 2020

In 2021, Virgin Media Dublin Film Festival brings a whole new audience experience in person and online from March 3 to 14. The new multi-platform programme features drive-ins, cinemas and online screenings crafted to fit the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys expressed, “The pandemic has affected everyone working in the arts, entertainment and cultural sectors. Now, more than ever we realise the power of film to build empathy and understand the importance of coming together to share our stories. We are working hard to curate and deliver a film festival that inspires and engages audiences, presenting as we do each year, the very best of international and Irish films.”

“We need something to look forward to and our Virgin Media Closing Night Gala Deadly Cuts will bring some much needed fun and laughter into our lives. While the 2021 Festival Retrospective will be a celebration of the female filmmakers at the vanguard of contemporary Black Cinema,” Humphreys further shared.

Keep an eye on the Festival’s website as the full programme will be released on February 3.

Virtual Gift Appeal and Virtual Food Appeal

Due to restrictions, SVP are not able to accept physical toy and food donations as we can't guarantee safe acceptance, distribution & delivery in time for Christmas. Please give to our Virtual Gift/Food appeals for vouchers to help people in your community https://t.co/PdhvQgZpHs pic.twitter.com/rSP9ntEqm9 — SVP – Ireland (@SVP_Ireland) November 22, 2020

For this Winter, chairty organisation Society of St Vinvent De Paul are calling on the LGBTQ+ community to part in their two crucial events, which are a virtual gift appeal and a virtual food appeal. These two online events will help provide resources for families in Ireland.

To find out more about these two causes, you can check out SVP’s website.