New Cork LGBT Archive film to premiere in Cork City Library

Orla Egan’s new Cork LGBT archive documentary film I’m Here, I’m Home, I’m Happy will be screened for free on May 4 in Cork City.

Following the impressive display of archival footage, there will be a post-screening conversation featuring Lesbian feminist Joan McCarthy, Cork gay activist Cathal Kerrigan and Lesbian activist Helen Slattery.

I’m Here, I’m Home, I’m Happy is a film that asks the question “What happens when you find your community, your tribe?”

The description of the archive documentary film further details that “Through various voices this film explores the experiences of some LGBTQ+ people in Cork in the 1970s and 1980s – the community spaces, parties, pubs, clubs and political activism.”

There is also an exploration into how the Cork LGBTQ+ community provided a strong sense of connection, belonging and mutual support for LGBTQ+ people at a time of criminalisation, prejudice and discrimination.

Orla Egan has actively been involved with the Cork LGBTQ+ Community since the 1980s. She is a prominent lesbian trailblazer within the community and is the author of the ‘Queer Republic of Cork’ book.

She is responsible for establishing the fascinating Cork LGBT Archive which aims to to preserve, store, share and display necessary information in relation to the rich history of the LGBTQ+ community in Cork.

Orla has been featured in GCN Magazine numerous times before but most notably for when she wrote about the first-ever LGBTQ+ float in the Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1992.

She wrote at the time “we wanted to give Cork the message that we are happy and that it can be fun to be lesbian, gay, or bisexual”

This 1992 article by @OrlaEgan1 in @GCNmag relates an history victory – the first ever Irish #LGBT float in a #StPatricksDay Parade in Ireland, in Cork in 1992. Discover it in the @CorkLGBThistory archive on DRI: https://t.co/7EMJ3FgsX4 #ExploreYourArchive pic.twitter.com/x91sa3aIBw — Digital Repository (@dri_ireland) March 17, 2022

The film screening will take place in Cork City Library on Wednesday 4 May at 18:30PM. More information about the event can be found here.

The film will also screen at Fastnet Film Festival in West Cork at the end of May and as part of the Bealtaine Festival in Dublin in mid May.