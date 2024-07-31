Emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers announced as recipients of GAZE's new development scheme

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival has announced the six recipients of its new professional development scheme. The inaugural starGAZE cohort includes Philip Emo, Alba Fernandez, Ian Fallon, Hiram Harrington, Pradeep Mahadeshwar and Liadán Roche.

The programme was introduced this year in collaboration with the National Talent Academy for Film & TV Drama, Dean Arts Studio and Press Up Hospitality Group. It aims to support LGBTQ+ filmmakers and increase the number of queer Irish stories on screen.

The six successful applicants will benefit from year-long mentorship as well as full access to GAZE’s 2024 festival. They will attend a bespoke Lab day, and receive workshops from artists including bisexual Canadian musician Peaches and Irish director John Butler.

Announcing its selection, GAZE stated: “We can’t wait to collaborate with them all over the coming year”.

starGAZE recipient Philip Emo is a producer and screenwriter whose previous work includes short films like Speak to Her and Breastfriends. His latest project This Is Not An Attack On Your Parenting will have its world premiere as part of GAZE’s New Irish Shorts programme on Friday, August 2.

Alba Fernandez is an award-winning cinematographer based in Dublin. Fernandez has worked on an array of interesting projects, including short films Grando, After The Bell Rings, Callus and Animal.

Ian Fallon is a writer and director whose work has been screened at the Dublin and Cork international film festivals. His short film AMŒBA will screen at GAZE on August 4, as part of the TABOO short film programme.

Hiram Harrington is a writer and director from North Dublin. His film GLORY,HOLE had its world premiere at GAZE 2023, and also screened in Cork, London and Berlin.

Pradeep Mahadeshwar is a visual artist and activist from India, and also the founder of Queer Spectrum Film Festival. Several of his works have previously screened at GAZE, including The Concept of Self and Skin To Skin Talks.

Writer and director Liadán Roche is the sixth filmmaker included in GAZE’s new development scheme. Her film Terratoma screened at the festival in 2023, as well as at BFI Flare in London.

GAZE will take over the Irish Film Institute and Light House Cinema from August 1 to 5 for its 2024 festival. To find out more, visit gaze.ie.