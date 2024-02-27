LGBTQ+ artists to perform at Mullingar’s Gig for Gaza raising funds for Palestinian refugees

Gig for Gaza is one event you should not miss this weekend! Organised by Mullingar 4 All in collaboration with Irish Artists for Palestine, the event will take place on Friday, March 1, from 8pm at Clarkes Bar in Mullingar.

Hosted by Christine O’Mahony, chairperson of Mullingar 4 All, and Ruth Illington, Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ mayor, the night will feature music and talks, as well as a mini market, DJ set, and raffle.

The night will kick off with a talk from Sadaka of the Palestine Alliance, followed by headliner musicians Fieldsy, Amy Michelle, Abood Aladhan and Clara Tracey. Queer artists also answered the call to take part in the Gig for Gaza, including Katie O’Connor, Elizabeth Tierney, Kathryn Nea and Laura Ann Brady.

Additionally, Grade Brady will perform spoken word and artists unable to attend the event, like Frances Black and Suzen, will share video messages. A mini market will also be set up by Ola Elian and queer artist Trea Ivory, who designed the event’s poster.

To end the night, DJ Sleepless Beauty, who also runs the Outhouse Bi+ social group, will invite attendees to dance the night away until 1am.

On the night, there will also be a chance to win one of 28 prizes by participating in the raffle. Winners may get a Jim Fitzpatrick or Sadia Butt painting, vouchers from Mullingar businesses and much more. To join, you can buy one strip for €5 or three strips for €10.

The event will fundraise for urgent humanitarian aid in Gaza, while also supporting Palestinian artists and raising awareness of Israel’s genocidal attacks. Since Israel launched its military offensive after the Hamas attack on October 7, over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 68,000 have been wounded in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, 90% of the population in the Strip has been estimated to have fled.

Tickets for the concert are €10, which will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Mullingar 4 All and Irish Artist for Palestine support the UNRWA as it provides emergency assistance, education, healthcare, relief and social services to Palestinian refugees in the Near East. €804.12 has already been raised through the Gig for Gaza, thanks to ticket and raffle sales.

Ahead of the gig, Christine O’Mahony, winner of the GALAS 2023 Young Trailblazer award, stated: “What is happening in Palestine is terrible and it is shameful that Western Countries are turning a blind eye to this tragedy and pulling funding. We hope to raise a lot of money for UNRWA. We raised over €1000 in a previous fundraiser which involved busking outside Harbour Shopping Centre, we hope to double this in an inside venue.”

To support Palestinians, you can also take part in the solidarity march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 pm in Parnell Square in Dublin. The last march on February 17 gathered more than 80.000 people.