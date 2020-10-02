Best newly released LGBTQ+ titles on Netflix Ireland

To round off the week, here are some of the best new LGBTQ+ films, specials and TV series to hit Netflix.

Trinkets

A grieving teen finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school after they all land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.

The Boys in the Band

At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths. Also, check out The Boys in the Band: Something Personal, where decades after his play first put gay life centre stage, Mart Crowley joins the cast and crew of the 2020 film to reflect on the story’s enduring legacy.

One Day at a Time

In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.

Cable Girls

In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship and the modern workplace.

Black Lightning

School principal and retired superhero Jefferson Pierce leaps back into action as the legendary Black Lightning after a gang threatens his family.

The Shiny Shrimps / Les crevettes pailletées

After making a homophobic remark on TV, a champion swimmer is assigned to coach an LGBTQ+ water polo team as a means of restoring his reputation.

Elisa & Marcela

In 1901 Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopts a male identity in order to marry the woman she loves, Marcela Gracia Ibeas. The story is based on true events.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Wanda Sykes tackles politics, reality TV, racism and the secret she’d take to the grave in this rollicking, no-holds-barred stand-up special.

Ratched

In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness.

Say I Do

In this reality show, couples overcome obstacles to celebrate their love in surprise dream weddings designed by three experts in less than a week.