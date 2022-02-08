New study looks into LGBTQ+ schools rating in Europe

LGBTQ+ organisation Forbidden Colours and its Polish partner organisation GrowSPACE released a detailed report on February 3 exploring the impact of the Polish LGBTQ+ School Ranking Study. During a webinar to launch the findings in the report, a panel of European policy-makers discussed how the tool can be used to generate an expanded research study to identify an LGBTQ+ schools rating for Europe.

MEP Kim Van Sparrentak mentions the importance of this study in the recent webinar “We have to work together across political parties in the Parliament to implement this great idea everywhere in the EU”

MEP @kimvsparrentak (Greens/EFA) on the willingness of her colleagues to implement the Polish LGBTQ+ School Ranking across Europe: "We have to work together across political parties in the Parliament to implement this great idea everywhere in the EU." https://t.co/ogFIGRkVoF pic.twitter.com/qYlZsS89hP — Rémy Bonny 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@RemyBonny) February 4, 2022

The intent of the research study was to identify the current situation of LGBTQ+ people in schools all over Poland in order to assist pupils during the recruitment stage of secondary school. Along with an expansion to the research team and growing interest in the research, the ranking was later developed to cover the entire country. In addition to these positive outcomes, there is now an opportunity for the research study practices to be introduced in different locations to establish the LGBTQ+ schools rating for Europe

Maltese MEP @engerer (S&D) on the success of the Polish LGBTIQ+ School Ranking: "Even though one country has more rights than others, we all need to learn from each other." Watch our webinar on the release of our report 'The School Equality Map'👇 https://t.co/ogFIGRkVoF pic.twitter.com/Fxm050Ignu — Rémy Bonny 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@RemyBonny) February 4, 2022

The primary objectives of the yearly repeated study are to highlight the situation of LGBTQ+ people in secondary schools all over Poland, equip young people with additional information on what secondary schools to attend, award the most tolerant schools in the country, recommend which parts of the country require additional anti-discrimination measures and motivate the school communities to embrace acceptance and tolerance of LGBTQ+ students.

Polish MP @barbaraanowacka (Civic Coalition) on #LexCzarnek: "If you never have full colours of views, you will never have good education for kids." Watch our webinar on the release of our report 'The School Equality Map'👇 https://t.co/ogFIGRkVoF pic.twitter.com/1lMsEibqDA — Rémy Bonny 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@RemyBonny) February 4, 2022

This research project has allowed for conversations about the LGBTQ+ community to be introduced into the school environment. There is an additional awareness of its existence along with the specific needs of its members and has drawn attention towards the safety measures that schools can take to ensure inclusion and comfort for their LGBTQ+ students.