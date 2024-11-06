Nearly 50% of LGBTQ+ secondary school students in Ireland face bullying, report finds

A recent report from Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland in partnership with Trinity College Dublin reveals an alarming reality: nearly half (49%) of LGBTQ+ students in Irish secondary schools experience homophobic, biphobic, or transphobic bullying. The Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland report uncovers the significant social and mental health impact of discrimination on LGBTQ+ students, highlighting an urgent need for systemic change to ensure these young people feel safe and valued in their educational environments.

The report provides a stark view of the daily challenges LGBTQ+ youth face in school settings. A striking 79% of LGBTQ+ students reported witnessing anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, and nearly a third (32%) considered leaving school due to the hostile treatment they received related to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Additionally, 26% of LGBTQ+ students reported that they had skipped school to avoid bullying, emphasising the toll that discrimination takes not only on mental health but also on education and personal development. Beyond the statistics, the report highlights how bullying affects students’ self-esteem, sense of safety, and general happiness, casting a long shadow over their formative years.

Belong To is highlighting these findings as it launches its 15th annual Stand Up Awareness Week from November 4 to 8, 2024. This initiative aims to combat anti-LGBTQ+ bullying across Irish schools, Youthreach centres, and youth services by fostering supportive and inclusive environments.

Under this year’s theme, ‘Standing Up in our Communities’, Stand Up Awareness Week encourages educators, students, and community members to build safe spaces both within and beyond school settings, engaging cultural and sports groups as well as local governments to create welcoming spaces in all aspects of young people’s lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belong To (@belongtoyouthservices)

Moninne Griffith, CEO of Belong To, stresses the campaign’s importance: “These statistics reveal the painful reality that too many young LGBTQ+ people still feel unsafe in schools. This campaign has always been about fostering friendship, support, and community—fundamental experiences every young person deserves. Sadly, for many LGBTQ+ students, these remain out of reach, underscoring why Stand Up Awareness Week is crucial.”

As part of the campaign, Belong To provides a free resource pack to schools, Youthreach centres, and youth services, offering tools, guidance, and activities that support the creation of LGBTQ+ inclusive environments. This year, participation is expected to be higher than ever, with 75% of schools reportedly involved in 2023 and more anticipated in 2024.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has expressed her support, referencing new anti-bullying procedures introduced in June to help schools address bullying, including bullying related to LGBTQ+ issues. “Every child and young person deserves a safe and happy school experience,” said Foley. “We know that bullying can rob a young person of their happiness and cause significant damage, which is why these new procedures are vital.”

Belong To hopes this year’s Stand Up Awareness Week will inspire lasting change, providing LGBTQ+ students across Ireland with safer, more accepting educational experiences. With key consideration given to the recent findings in the Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland report, this year’s campaign aims to address the unacceptable levels of bullying faced by LGBTQ+ youth, working toward a future where all students can feel secure, valued, and free to be themselves.