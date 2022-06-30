Protected: LGBTQ+ participants needed for survey on effects of conversion therapy in Ireland

Before a ban can be introduced, more information from people who have experienced conversion practices in Ireland is needed.

Ireland . Written by Alice Linehan.

Conversion therapy survey has launched in Ireland. In the pictore: Person sitting with their hands clasped, beside her another person is sitting nearby.
Image: Unsplash

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

© 2022 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.

During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.

GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News