Lili Reinhart comes out as a 'proud bisexual woman'

The Riverdale and Hustlers actress and advocate, Lili Reinhart, has come out as bisexual in an Instagram stories post promoting an LGBT+ #BlackLivesMatter support march.

The West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest took place yesterday, June 3. It encouraged attendees to wear masks and shared that “signs of love and support are highly encouraged.”

Lili Reinhart shared the poster with her 23 million Instagram followers accompanied by the text, “Although I’ve never announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart has been vocal on social media decrying systematic racism in the US. The killing of George Floyd by police officers has sent shockwaves across the world, leading to protests and calls for justice.

The actress shared, “I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today.”

She continued, “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the colour of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and (sic) I cpuld never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race.

“I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter”

Reinhart also posted about the differences in police treatment for black men and white mass murderers. Her message read, “This should not be a common occurrence. This is terrifying. It is pure racism and hatred. The police officers who are killing innocent people every day need to be brought to justice.

In another rally to take place at the start of Pride month- crowds gathered outside the iconic LGBT+ landmark – the Stonewall Inn – to protest the killing of black trans people through transphobic violence and police brutality.