Irish LGBTQ+ sporting legend Lindsay Peat spotlighted in new TG4 documentary

When it comes to successful women in sport, Ireland has more than its fair share of elite athletes, but few have mastered so many different disciplines as Lindsay Peat, making her the perfect candidate to be the feature of a new TG4 documentary.

Now in its 22nd season, Laochra Gael profiles and celebrates some of the greatest names in Gaelic games from as far back as the 1920s. The latest episode, airing tonight (February 8) on TG4, will see LGBTQ+ athlete Peat shining in the spotlight.

The documentary will include interviews with Lindsay Peat as well as archive footage from her exploits on the pitch and an assessment from GAA experts. It will also feature interviews with some of her friends, rivals and teammates.

Peat is one of the few sportswomen to have achieved notoriety in as many as four different sports. In addition to representing Ireland at international level in soccer, basketball and rugby, she played inter-county GAA football.

After playing club football with DCU and Parnells, she competed in two LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football Association) All-Ireland finals with Dublin, winning in 2010 – the first time the county had won the women’s title.

After retiring from GAA, Peat turned to rugby, having never played before, and saw herself line out for Ireland in multiple Six Nations campaigns as well as the Rugby World Cup in 2017.

In the documentary, Lindsay Peat discloses how her unwavering determination to constantly better herself in a sporting capacity masked underlying personal struggles with her sexuality and self-doubt.

Since eventually coming out at the age of 30, she has become a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, including being an ambassador for the 2019 Union Cup.

Along with Peat, this season of Laochra Gael will also feature athletes such as Kilkenny forward Richie Power, who holds eight All-Ireland medals; Tony Griffin, who at the peak of his powers decided to leave hurling and travel across Canada and raise money for cancer care; Alan Kerins, who holds the unique distinction of having won All-Ireland club medals in both hurling and football; and Ciara Gaynor, a player who won five All-Ireland medals and the Player of the Year award in 2003.

Laochra Gael: Lindsay Peat will premiere tonight, February 8, on TG4 at 9:30pm. All episodes of the series will be available to watch on TG4 player after they have aired.