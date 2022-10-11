Lisbon announced as host city for EuroPride 2025

On Saturday, October 8, the European Pride Organisers Association announced Lisbon as the host city for EuroPride 2025. The Portuguese capital overcame its German competitor CSD Magdeburg, winning 79% of the vote.

ILGA Portugal, Variações and rede ex aequo spearheaded Lisbon’s proposal which was presented at the annual general meeting of the European Pride Organisers Association in Torino, Italy. Speaking after being selected, a spokesperson for the Portuguese team said: “This is an historic moment for us and for EuroPride.

“2025 marks the first time that Portugal receives an LGBTI+ large scale event and our organisations are extremely proud to have been entrusted with this task.”

They added: “In an ever growing hostile environment, not only towards LGBTI+ rights but to Human Rights in general, we have decided to highlight the need to visibly and boldly occupy public spaces and to call out our paper towns.

Lisbon aims to break the silence chains forced onto our identities, our ethnicities, our bodies, our youth and our families.”

The winning team also thanked CSD Madgeburg “for the positive and friendly competition”.

Congratulating Lisbon, President of the European Pride Organisers Association, Kristine Garina, stated: “After this year’s EuroPride in Serbia there can be no doubt about the importance of EuroPride as a vehicle for change and progress across Europe. This will be the first time the event has taken place in a Portuguese-speaking nation and I am excited to see their plans develop.

“I want also to express my gratitude to CSD Magdeburg for their excellent bid. I am sure EuroPride will go to Magdeburg one day!” Garina added.

EuroPride is an annual pan-European international event, hosted in a different city each year. In 2022, it faced many difficulties as Serbian officials tried to cancel the occasion in Belgrade due to safety concerns. However, in an incredible display of resilience, the LGBTQ+ community marched on, and took to the streets in protest and celebration.

2023 will see the event hosted in Valletta, Malta, with the theme revealed as ‘Equality from the Heart’. In 2024, EuroPride will travel to the Grecian city Thessaloniki, after which the baton will be passed on to Lisbon who, following the recent announcement, can now begin preparations.