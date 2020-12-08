LGBTQ+ Creators invited to be part of Live out Loud campaign

The government of Ireland has an open call for LGBTQ+ creators looking to celebrate LGBTQ+ youth in Ireland through their Live Out Loud Campaign. The Live Out Loud campaign is focused on showcasing young talent within the LGBTQ+ community by showing how they’re visible, valuable, and involved in their communities.

You can submit a piece about your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual or a memorable moment that stands out to you in being part of this community. How about a piece of visual art that tells a story about you or your community or performance that showcases the creativity within the LGBTQ+ community.

Submissions are welcome from all areas of the LGBTQ+ community, from youth and community clubs, schools, sports clubs colleges, arts and culture clubs. if you want a platform for your piece to be showcased and are between the age of 13 to 24 then you’re exactly who the campaign are looking for.

Submissions can be submitted in the form of image, video, or spoken word pieces. You can submit your piece here. and you could be featured in the live celebration. So why not answer the call for LGBTQ+ creators?

Speaking about the campaign, Minister O’Gorman commented:

“I’m delighted to be announcing such a positive campaign – visibility is so important to making sure that LGBTI+ young people feel valued in Ireland. I look forward to hearing and sharing the stories of those wonderful people and places that are influencing, educating, and inspiring every sector of society for our LGBTI+ youth across the country. I cannot wait to see the submissions start coming in.”

You can get inspired by some helpful ideas from the Live Out Loud Campaign and you can also check out these ways to help the creative juices flow. The Live Out Loud Campaign will lead up to an event in February 2021 which will showcase all the submissions received throughout the campaign. So if you’re an LGBTQ+ creator or you know someone who is let them know about this opportunity.

There will also be workshops and talks held during this campaign in order to help creators gather ideas for their submissions more information can be found here.

If you require any further information or just have a question you can email the Live Out Loud Campaign manager Alan Hatton at [email protected]