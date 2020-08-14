Lockdown Ball online extravaganza looking for the next drag superstar

Not letting the pandemic hold them back, the Haus of W.I.G are taking the show online and organising a Lockdown Ball, which will raise some much-needed funds for those who have been affected by the tragedy in Beirut, Lebanon.
Aspiring drag superstars are invited to send in their entries and compete for a place in the real world ball which will take place post-lockdown. Taking place on September 4, the ball will be streamed on Facebook and Twitch, with audiences voting for their favourite performers on Instagram post-show.
The Haus of W.I.G have been serving some dragtastic content throughout lockdown. Check out their hilarious rendition of Carlie Rae Jepson’s Call Me Maybe which gives a taste of what to expect at their Lockdown Ball.
We had so much fun recording this hot mess
So how can drag performers compete? If you want to be in the running for the crown, here’s how you can steal the show:
There are three categories to enter in the ball; Lockdown Look, Legendary Lipsync and Too Much Talent. For Lockdown Look, submit a short video of you serving a lewk that could kill. Serve a full fashion fantasy! For Legendary Lipsync, submit a video of you performing to a song of your choice. Be as crazy and creative as you like! And for Too Much Talent, send in a video of you singing, dancing, or whatever you can think of! Show the audience something they have never seen before and surprise them with your hidden skill.
HAUS OF W.I.G. FINAL LOCKDOWN BALL RESCHEDULED TO 4TH OF SEPTEMBER WHO IS READY FOR OUR FINAL LOCKDOWN BALL TAKING PLACE FRIDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER AUGUST?! STREAMING LIVE TO YOUR LIVING ROOM SUBMIT. EARN TIPS. STORM THE BALL. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY 31ST AUGUST Contestant Info: Open to performers of all expressions & orientations. A opportunity to earn tips and showcase yourself! Submit prerecorded videos (free of technical difficulties, laggy connections and disappearing sound) to as many categories as you like! Concluding in a grand post-lockdown LIBERATION BALL where you can serve REAL LIFE REALNESS hunty! DM @hausofwig if you have any queries or questions.
Submit your videos by August 31 to [email protected] to be in the running. Anyone entering can find further details on the Haus of Wig Instagram page here. Donations and tips from the Lockdown Ball will be going to support the people of Beirut, Lebanon.
The drag community has shown great resilience and creativity during lockdown, including these San Francisco queens who have been serving Meals on Heels complete with a live lip sync in their customers’ gardens. Organiser D’Arcy Dollinger shared, “You get dinner, some kind of signature Oasis cocktail, delivered by a drag queen, who also does a curbside, socially distant, lip sync for you.” Can’t ask for more than that.
